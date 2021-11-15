De tweede keuze van LP’s van het Decennium (spontaan!) was op zich niet moeilijk: The Bangles all over the place uit 1984. Een waarachtig jaren-zestignummer dat bij hun sound paste.
You know, you got it now
Is that yourself or nothing at all
Oh, you think you live
Well, how can you, you’re stuck in four walls.
If you gotta go
You better live your life before you pass away
Don’t waste a day
All your life
You’ve been locked in you room you’ve never had a chance to roam
Away from home.
So, you come and go
Well good day, don’t waste anytime
Oh, your life today
It’s all familiar, soon you will find.
If you gotta go
You better live your life before you pass away
Don’t waste a day
All your life
You’ve been locked in your room you’ve never had a chance to roam
Away from home.
Live, live, live, live
Live, live, live, live.
Now, do what you want
Or where you want, it’s all up to you
Ooh, you like the room
It’s nice to do what you wanna do.
If you gotta go
You better live your life before you pass away
Don’t waste a day
All your life
You’ve been locked in you room you’ve never had a chance to roam
Away from home.
If you know by now
What life’s about, go on now and live
And if you don’t know how
It’s not so hard, just let go and live.
If you gotta go
You better live your life before you pass away
Don’t waste a day
All your life
You’ve been locked in you room you’ve never had a chance to roam
Away from home.
Live, live, live, live
Live, live, live, live.
Live