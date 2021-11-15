De tweede keuze van LP’s van het Decennium (spontaan!) was op zich niet moeilijk: The Bangles all over the place uit 1984. Een waarachtig jaren-zestignummer dat bij hun sound paste.

You know, you got it now

Is that yourself or nothing at all

Oh, you think you live

Well, how can you, you’re stuck in four walls.

If you gotta go

You better live your life before you pass away

Don’t waste a day

All your life

You’ve been locked in you room you’ve never had a chance to roam

Away from home.

So, you come and go

Well good day, don’t waste anytime

Oh, your life today

It’s all familiar, soon you will find.

If you gotta go

You better live your life before you pass away

Don’t waste a day

All your life

You’ve been locked in your room you’ve never had a chance to roam

Away from home.

Live, live, live, live

Live, live, live, live.

Now, do what you want

Or where you want, it’s all up to you

Ooh, you like the room

It’s nice to do what you wanna do.

If you gotta go

You better live your life before you pass away

Don’t waste a day

All your life

You’ve been locked in you room you’ve never had a chance to roam

Away from home.

If you know by now

What life’s about, go on now and live

And if you don’t know how

It’s not so hard, just let go and live.

If you gotta go

You better live your life before you pass away

Don’t waste a day

All your life

You’ve been locked in you room you’ve never had a chance to roam

Away from home.

Live, live, live, live

Live, live, live, live.

Live