De 3:10 naar Yuma

Steun en toeverlaat Pyt is vandaag buiten dienst gesteld door een knetterende draadbreuk – wat heet, dradenbreuk – die zijn internetverbinding verbroken heeft. Hij verzoekt om dit nummer door een voor hem en mij gemeenschappelijke liefde, Sandy Denny. Niet het zonnetje in huis (en oorspronkelijk van Frankie Laine, maar de tekst is nog treuriger gemaakt).
There is a lonely train called the 3:10 to Yuma
And it’s the only train left for me to ride on
I’ll catch that lonely train called the 3:10 to Yuma
I’ll get my ticket now for my last time
They say the life of man is made up of four seasons
And springtime finds him young and planting his grain
And then the summer comes bringing warm rains of reason
And time to reap his crop of heartache and pain
Though you’ve got no reason to go there
And there ain’t a soul that you know there
Listen, as the 3:10 to Yuma issues its sad refrain
Take that train
Take that train
The winter comes, finds him snow-cropped and laden
He has been humbled now, walking into the rain
But the rains of death never fall from the cloudless skies of Yuma
Time stands still for those on that 3:10 train
There is a lonely train called the 3:10 to Yuma
And it’s the only train left for me to ride on
I’ll catch that lonely train called the 3:10 to Yuma
I’ll get my ticket now for my last time
The 3:10 to Yuma, 1967, van de LP Sandy & Johnny
