De 3:10 naar Yuma

Steun en toeverlaat Pyt is vandaag buiten dienst gesteld door een knetterende draadbreuk – wat heet, dradenbreuk – die zijn internetverbinding verbroken heeft. Hij verzoekt om dit nummer door een voor hem en mij gemeenschappelijke liefde, Sandy Denny. Niet het zonnetje in huis (en oorspronkelijk van Frankie Laine, maar de tekst is nog treuriger gemaakt).

There is a lonely train called the 3:10 to Yuma

And it’s the only train left for me to ride on

I’ll catch that lonely train called the 3:10 to Yuma

I’ll get my ticket now for my last time

They say the life of man is made up of four seasons

And springtime finds him young and planting his grain

And then the summer comes bringing warm rains of reason

And time to reap his crop of heartache and pain

Though you’ve got no reason to go there

And there ain’t a soul that you know there

Listen, as the 3:10 to Yuma issues its sad refrain

Take that train

Take that train

The winter comes, finds him snow-cropped and laden

He has been humbled now, walking into the rain

But the rains of death never fall from the cloudless skies of Yuma

Time stands still for those on that 3:10 train

There is a lonely train called the 3:10 to Yuma

And it’s the only train left for me to ride on

I’ll catch that lonely train called the 3:10 to Yuma

I’ll get my ticket now for my last time

The 3:10 to Yuma, 1967, van de LP Sandy & Johnny