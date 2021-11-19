Geef me een reden om van je te houden

De tweede Spontaan Gekozen lp-titel voor de jaren negentig is Portishead, Dummy. En de belangrijkste single die van de lp getrokken is, is nog niet eens langsgekomen! Het filmpje houdt geen verband met het nummer en ik kan mij niet herinneren het ooit gezien te hebben. Vroeger, mensen, maakte men clips voor muziekjes. En daarvoor dan weer niet, want video heeft de radioster gedood, weet u nog.

I’m so tired of playing

Playing with this bow and arrow

Gonna give my heart away

Leave it to the other girls to play

For I’ve been a temptress too long

Just…

Give me a reason to love you

Give me a reason to be a woman

I just wanna be a woman

From this time, unchained

We’re all looking at a different picture

Through this new frame of mind

A thousand flowers could bloom

Move over and give us some room

Give me a reason to love you

Give me a reason to be a woman

I just wanna be a woman

So don’t you stop being a man

Just take a little look from outside when you can

Sow a little tenderness

No matter if you cry

Give me a reason to love you

Give me a reason to be a woman

I just wanna be a woman

It’s all I wanna be is all woman

For this is the beginning of forever and ever

It’s time to move over

It’s all I wanna be

Glory Box, 1994