Geef me een reden om van je te houden

De tweede Spontaan Gekozen lp-titel voor de jaren negentig is Portishead, Dummy. En de belangrijkste single die van de lp getrokken is, is nog niet eens langsgekomen! Het filmpje houdt geen verband met het nummer en ik kan mij niet herinneren het ooit gezien te hebben. Vroeger, mensen, maakte men clips voor muziekjes. En daarvoor dan weer niet, want video heeft de radioster gedood, weet u nog.
I’m so tired of playing
Playing with this bow and arrow
Gonna give my heart away
Leave it to the other girls to play
For I’ve been a temptress too long
Just…
Give me a reason to love you
Give me a reason to be a woman
I just wanna be a woman
From this time, unchained
We’re all looking at a different picture
Through this new frame of mind
A thousand flowers could bloom
Move over and give us some room
Give me a reason to love you
Give me a reason to be a woman
I just wanna be a woman
So don’t you stop being a man
Just take a little look from outside when you can
Sow a little tenderness
No matter if you cry
Give me a reason to love you
Give me a reason to be a woman
I just wanna be a woman
It’s all I wanna be is all woman
For this is the beginning of forever and ever
It’s time to move over
It’s all I wanna be
Glory Box, 1994