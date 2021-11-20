Tolkienklassieker du jour: The Gnome

Pyt van der Galiën

Een compositie van het tragische genie Syd Barrett, gebaseerd op het karakter Bilbo Baggins uit Tolkien’s The Hobbit. Veel van Barrett’s songs verwijzen naar het werk van Tolkien en/of dat van Lewis Carroll (Alice in Wonderland). Als toetje een live-versie(?) uit 1967 die mij tot vandaag volledig onbekend was.

[Verse 1]I want to tell you a story
Bout’ a little man, If I can
A gnome named Grimble Grumble
And little gnomes stay in their homes
Eating, sleeping
Drinking their wine

[Verse 2]He wore a scarlet tunic
A blue green hood, it looked quite good
He had a big adventure
Amidst the grass, fresh air at last
Wining, dining
Biding his time

[Chorus]And then one day
Hooray!
Another way for gnomes to say
Ooooooh my

[Verse 3]Look at the sky, look at the river
Isn’t it good?
Look at the sky, look at the river
Isn’t it good?
Winding, finding places to go

[Chorus]And then one day – hooray!
Another way for gnomes to say
Ooooooh my
Ooooooh my

Pyt van der Galiën