Tolkienklassieker du jour: The Gnome

Een compositie van het tragische genie Syd Barrett, gebaseerd op het karakter Bilbo Baggins uit Tolkien’s The Hobbit. Veel van Barrett’s songs verwijzen naar het werk van Tolkien en/of dat van Lewis Carroll (Alice in Wonderland). Als toetje een live-versie(?) uit 1967 die mij tot vandaag volledig onbekend was.

[Verse 1]I want to tell you a storyBout’ a little man, If I canA gnome named Grimble GrumbleAnd little gnomes stay in their homesEating, sleepingDrinking their wine [Verse 2]He wore a scarlet tunicA blue green hood, it looked quite goodHe had a big adventureAmidst the grass, fresh air at lastWining, diningBiding his time [Chorus]And then one dayHooray!Another way for gnomes to sayOoooooh my [Verse 3]Look at the sky, look at the riverIsn’t it good?Look at the sky, look at the riverIsn’t it good?Winding, finding places to go [Chorus]And then one day – hooray!Another way for gnomes to sayOoooooh myOoooooh my