Antifascistische klassieker du jour: Want Fi Goh Rave

Het Engeland van de late jaren ’70 was geen prettige plek om te wonen. Torenhoge werkloosheid, verloederde binnensteden en een kapotte economie, met (zwarte) jongeren als de voornaamste slachtoffers. Want Fi Goh Rave is een poging die jongeren een stem te geven. In 1979 zou Margaret Thatcher de verkiezingen winnen. Niemand realiseerde zich dat het met Thatcher als premier allemaal nog veel erger zou worden.

I woz

Waakin doun di road road

Di addah day

When a hear a lickle yout-man say

Him seh:

Y´u noh si mi situation

Mi don´t have noh accamadaeshan

Mi haffi sign aan at di station

At six in di evenin´

Mi seh mi life got no meanin´

Ah jus´ livin´ widout feelin´

Still

Mi haffi mek a raze

Kaw mi come af age

An mi want fi goh rave

I woz

Waakin doun di road

Annadah day

W´en ah hear annadah yout-man say

Him seh:

Mi naw wok fi noh pittance

Mi naw draw dem assistance

Mi use to run a lickle rackit

But wha, di police dem di stap it

An ah had woz to hap it

Still

Mi haffi mek a raze

Kaw mi come af age

An mi want fi goh rave

I woz waakin doun di road

Yet annadah day

W´en ah hear annadah yout-man say

Him seh:

Mi haffi pick a packit

Tek a wallit fram a jackit

Mi haffi dhu it real crabit

An´ if a lackit mi haffi pap it

An´ if a safe mi haffi crack it

Ar chap it wid mi hatchit

But

Mi haffi mek a raze

Kaw mi come af age

An mi want fi goh rave

