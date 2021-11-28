Antifascistische klassieker du jour: Want Fi Goh Rave

Het Engeland van de late jaren ’70 was geen prettige plek om te wonen. Torenhoge werkloosheid, verloederde binnensteden en een kapotte economie, met (zwarte) jongeren als de voornaamste slachtoffers. Want Fi Goh Rave is een poging die jongeren een stem te geven. In 1979 zou Margaret Thatcher de verkiezingen winnen. Niemand realiseerde zich dat het met Thatcher als premier allemaal nog veel erger zou worden.
I woz
Waakin doun di road road
Di addah day
When a hear a lickle yout-man say
Him seh:
Y´u noh si mi situation
Mi don´t have noh accamadaeshan
Mi haffi sign aan at di station
At six in di evenin´
Mi seh mi life got no meanin´
Ah jus´ livin´ widout feelin´
Still
Mi haffi mek a raze
Kaw mi come af age
An mi want fi goh rave
I woz
Waakin doun di road
Annadah day
W´en ah hear annadah yout-man say
Him seh:
Mi naw wok fi noh pittance
Mi naw draw dem assistance
Mi use to run a lickle rackit
But wha, di police dem di stap it
An ah had woz to hap it
Still
Mi haffi mek a raze
Kaw mi come af age
An mi want fi goh rave
I woz waakin doun di road
Yet annadah day
W´en ah hear annadah yout-man say
Him seh:
Mi haffi pick a packit
Tek a wallit fram a jackit
Mi haffi dhu it real crabit
An´ if a lackit mi haffi pap it
An´ if a safe mi haffi crack it
Ar chap it wid mi hatchit
But
Mi haffi mek a raze
Kaw mi come af age
An mi want fi goh rave
