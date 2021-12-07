Punkklassieker du jour: Six Pack

Naar verluid geïnspireerd door het gedrag van Keith Morris, de eerste zanger van Black Flag, die iets te graag biertjes consumeerde. Als je om 10 uur ’s ochtends al je eerste six pack hebt geconsumeerd, wordt het tijd voor wat kritische introspectie. De ironie ontgaat sommige mensen blijkbaar. Dit is natuurlijk een vrij triest verhaal over een alcoholist wiens leven dankzij de drank naar de kloten gaat, geen aanmoediging om het zelf op een zuipen te zetten omdat het ‘stoer’ zou zijn.

I got a six-pack

And nothing to do!

I’ve got a six-pack

And I don’t need you

Thrity-five dollards and a six pack to my name (six-pack!)

Spent the rest on beer so who’s to blame? (six-pack!)

They say I’m fucked up all the time (six-pack!)

“Well, the dude’s a waste of time” (six-pack!)

I know it’ll be okay

I get a six pack in me, all right

My girlfriend asked me which one do I like better? (sixpack!)

I hope the answer don’t upset her (six-pack!)

I was born with a bottle in my mouth (six-pack!)

Now I’ve got six so I’ll never run out (six-pack!)

I know it’ll be okay

When I get a six pack in me, well, all right!

Aah, thrity-five dollars and a six pack to my name six pack!

Spent the rest on beer so who’s to blame six pack!

They say I’m fucked up all the time six pack!

But I know they’re a waste of time six pack!

Six-pack

Six-pack

Six-pack

What do they know about partying

Or anything else?