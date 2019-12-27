Punkklassieker du jour: Identity

X-Ray Spex wordt vaak gezien als een voorloper van de “riot grrrl” beweging, maar feministische thema’s spelen in de teksten van Marianne Joan Elliott-Said – aka Poly Styrene – nauwelijks een rol. Styrene was geobsedeeerd door massaconsumptie, media en de identiteit die tot ‘consumenten’ gereduceerde subjecten ontlenen aan door die media gecreëerde beelden. Het leverde een hele serie klassieke songs op, die anno 2019 nog even fris en origineel klinken als in 1977.

[Chorus]

Identity is the crisis can’t you see

Identity identity

[Verse 1]

When you look in the mirror

Do you see yourself

Do you see yourself

On the T.V. screen

Do you see yourself in the magazine

When you see yourself

Does it make you scream

[Chorus]

Identity is the crisis can’t you see

Identity identity

[Chorus]

Identity is the crisis can’t you see

Identity identity

[Verse 2]

When you look in the mirror

Do you smash it quick

Do you take the glass

And slash your wrists

Did you do it for fame

Did you do it in a fit

Did you do it before

You read about it

[Chorus]

Identity is the crisis can’t you see

Identity identity

