Punkklassieker du jour: Identity

X-Ray Spex wordt vaak gezien als een voorloper van de “riot grrrl” beweging, maar feministische thema’s spelen in de teksten van Marianne Joan Elliott-Said – aka Poly Styrene – nauwelijks een rol. Styrene was geobsedeeerd door massaconsumptie, media en de identiteit die tot ‘consumenten’ gereduceerde subjecten ontlenen aan door die media gecreëerde beelden. Het leverde een hele serie klassieke songs op, die anno 2019 nog even fris en origineel klinken als in 1977.
[Chorus]
Identity is the crisis can’t you see
Identity identity
[Verse 1]
When you look in the mirror
Do you see yourself
Do you see yourself
On the T.V. screen
Do you see yourself in the magazine
When you see yourself
Does it make you scream
[Chorus]
Identity is the crisis can’t you see
Identity identity
[Chorus]
Identity is the crisis can’t you see
Identity identity
[Verse 2]
When you look in the mirror
Do you smash it quick
Do you take the glass
And slash your wrists
Did you do it for fame
Did you do it in a fit
Did you do it before
You read about it
[Chorus]
Identity is the crisis can’t you see
Identity identity
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Poly in 2010 By Poly_Styrene.png: Uroicaderivative work: Memphisto (talk) – Poly_Styrene.png, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15033083