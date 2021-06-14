RIP Ned Beatty

De Amerikaanse acteur Ned Beatty is gisteren op 83-jarige leeftijd overleden. Beatty maakte zijn debuut in 1972 in ‘Deliverance’ (kijken!) en was ook te zien in ‘Superman’ en ‘All the President’s Men’.

Beatty was een fantastische acteur, maar had zelden een hoofdrol in een film, iets waar hij overigens zélf geen seconde wakker van lag.

Beatty’s meest memorabele rol is die van Arthur Jensen in Network. Jensen is de CEO van een grote tv-zender. Een van zijn ‘anchormen’, Howard Beale (een fantastische rol van Peter Finch), keert zich tegen het netwerk en het systeem – het kapitalisme als je wilt – waarin hij gedwongen is mee te draaien, gaat volledig off script en verklaart ‘mad as hell’ te zijn (“I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”).

Beale’s tirades vallen goed bij het publiek dat zijn ongerichte woede deelt, maar heel wat minder bij zijn eigen bazen en hun vrienden in het bedrijfsleven, waar men niet zit te wachten op dit soort populisme. Uiteindelijk moet Beale op het matje komen bij Jensen. Wat volgt is een van de meest briljante monologen uit de filmgeschiedenis, waarin Jensen een volledig overdonderde Beale uitlegt hoe het kapitalisme werkt: de wereld is een bedrijf, naties en volkeren bestaan niet (“There is no America. There is no democracy. There is only IBM and ITT and AT&T and DuPont, Dow, Union Carbide, and Exxon. Those are the nations of the world today”) en alles is in geld uit te drukken. Ontsnappen is niet mogelijk, ook critici als Beale maken onderdeel uit van het systeem. Zijn tirades trekken veel kijkers en leveren het netwerk en de adverteerders dus extra inkomsten op. Hoezo: ‘revolutionair’?

Jensen’s visie is niet die van een cynicus. Het is een utopische, bijna messianistische (geaccentueerd door Beale’s ‘I have seen the face of God’) visie: iedereen maakt deel van de wereldmarkt, heeft er een aandeel in en profiteert ervan: “And our children will live, Mr. Beale, to see that perfect world in which there’s no war or famine, oppression or brutality — one vast and ecumenical holding company, for whom all men will work to serve a common profit, in which all men will hold a share of stock, all necessities provided, all anxieties tranquilized, all boredom amused”.

Jensen: You have meddled with the primal forces of nature, Mr. Beale, and I won’t have it!! Is that clear?! You think you’ve merely stopped a business deal. That is not the case. The Arabs have taken billions of dollars out of this country, and now they must put it back! It is ebb and flow, tidal gravity! It is ecological balance!

You are an old man who thinks in terms of nations and peoples. There are no nations. There are no peoples. There are no Russians. There are no Arabs. There are no third worlds. There is no West. There is only one holistic system of systems, one vast and immane, interwoven, interacting, multivariate, multinational dominion of dollars. Petro-dollars, electro-dollars, multi-dollars, reichmarks, rins, rubles, pounds, and shekels.

It is the international system of currency which determines the totality of life on this planet. That is the natural order of things today. That is the atomic and subatomic and galactic structure of things today! And YOU have meddled with the primal forces of nature, and YOU WILL ATONE!

Am I getting through to you, Mr. Beale?

You get up on your little twenty-one inch screen and howl about America and democracy. There is no America. There is no democracy. There is only IBM and ITT and AT&T and DuPont, Dow, Union Carbide, and Exxon. Those are the nations of the world today.

What do you think the Russians talk about in their councils of state — Karl Marx? They get out their linear programming charts, statistical decision theories, minimax solutions, and compute the price-cost probabilities of their transactions and investments, just like we do.

We no longer live in a world of nations and ideologies, Mr. Beale. The world is a college of corporations, inexorably determined by the immutable bylaws of business. The world is a business, Mr. Beale. It has been since man crawled out of the slime. And our children will live, Mr. Beale, to see that perfect world in which there’s no war or famine, oppression or brutality — one vast and ecumenical holding company, for whom all men will work to serve a common profit, in which all men will hold a share of stock, all necessities provided, all anxieties tranquilized, all boredom amused.

And I have chosen you, Mr. Beale, to preach this evangel.

Beale : But why me?

Jensen : Because you’re on television, dummy. Sixty million people watch you every night of the week, Monday through Friday.

Beale : I have seen the face of God.

Jensen : You just might be right, Mr. Beale.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door photo by Alan Light, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2026474