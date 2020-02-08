Bluesklassieker du jour: Alabama Blues

Niks Sweet Home, Alabama. Geen slap gelul dat het ‘allemaal wet wat meeviel en dat het nu heel anders is’. Racistisch tuig is het daar in de Deep South, volgens JB Renoir: “My brother was taken up for my mother, and a police officer shot him down”.

I never will go back to Alabama, that is not the place for me

I never will go back to Alabama, that is not the place for me

You know they killed my sister and my brother

And the whole world let them peoples go down there free

I never will love Alabama, Alabama seem to never have loved poor me

I never will love Alabama, Alabama seem to never have loved poor me

Oh God I wish you would rise up one day

Lead my peoples to the land of pea’

My brother was taken up for my mother, and a police officer shot him down

My brother was taken up for my mother, and a police officer shot him down

I can’t help but to sit down and cry sometime

Think about how my poor brother lost his life

Alabama, Alabama, why you wanna be so mean

Alabama, Alabama, why you wanna be so mean

You got my people behind a barbwire fence

Now you tryin’ to take my freedom away from me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Bill Hudson, of the Associated Press – http://warhistorian.org/blog1/index.php?entry=entry051117-070016, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14855173