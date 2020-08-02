Perfecte popsong du jour: Running Scared

De legende wil dat Roy Orbison en Joe Melson Running Scared in vijf minuten schreven. Producer Fred Foster was niet erg onder de indruk van de eerste takes en vroeg Orbison zich wat meer in te spannen: “He said “run it by one more time” and I did it in full voice. I didn’t even know I could do that at the time. I didn’t know there was a difference between full voice and falsetto. I could feel the difference, but I didn’t understand the technical differences. Then the power of the voice came, it was a gradual thing, and it came with confidence”.

Just runnin’ scared each place we go

So afraid that he might show

Yeah, runnin’ scared, what would I do?

If he came back and wanted you

Just runnin’ scared, feelin’ low

Runnin’ scared, you love him so

Just runnin’ scared, afraid to lose

If he came back which one would you choose

Then all at once he was standing there

So sure of himself, his head in the air

My heart was breaking, which one would it be

You turned around and walked away with me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jac. de Nijs / Anefo – Nationaal Archief, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33391187