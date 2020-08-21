Punkklassieker du jour: Celebrated Summer

De eerste single van New Day Rising, over de ups en downs van de tienerjaren. Destijds een ongebruikelijk thema in hardcore punk, maar Hüsker Dü was dan ook een ongebruikelijke band. Eigenlijk is dit ook geen hardcore meer, maar poppunk, een genre dat de band vanaf Flip Your Wig zou perfectioneren.

[Verse 1]

Love and hate was in the air like pollen from a flower

Somewhere in April time, they add another hour

I guess I better think up a way to spend my time

Just when I’m ready to sit inside, it’s summertime

Should I go swimming or get a friend to hang around

It’s back to summer, it’s back to basics, hang around

Getting drunk out on the beach or playing in a band

And getting out of school meant getting out of hand

[Chorus]

Was this your celebrated summer?

Was that your celebrated summer?

Was this your celebrated summer?

[Verse 2]

Then the sun disintegrates between a wall of clouds

I summer where I winter at, no one is allowed there

Do you remember when the first snowfall fell?

When summer barely had a snowball’s chance in hell?

[Chorus]

Was this your celebrated summer?

Was this your celebrated summer?

Was this your celebrated summer?

Summertime

Summertime

Summertime

Summertime

[Outro]

Do you remember when the first snowfall fell?

Was that your celebrated summer?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45302900