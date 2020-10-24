Garagerockklassieker du jour: Let It All Hang Out

Een hilarische – én catchy! – parodie op Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues”. Het was de enige grote hit voor deze garageband: de song haalde in 1967 de 12e plek op de Billboard hot one hundred. Dylan kon er naar verluid de humor wel van inzien.
(spoken): “A preachment, dear friends, you are about to receive
On John Barleycorn, nicotine, and the temptations of Eve”
(Bronx cheer)
No parkin’ by the sewer sign
Hot dog, my razor’s broke
Water drippin’ up the spout
But I don’t care, let it all hang out
Hangin’ from a pine tree by my knees
Sun is shinin’ through the shade
Nobody knows what it’s all about
It’s too much, man, let it all hang out
Saw a man walkin’ upside down
My T.V.’s on the blink
Made Galileo look like a Boy Scout
Sorry ‘bout that, let it all hang out
Sleep all day, drive all night
Brain my numb, can’t stop now
For sure ain’t no doubt
Keep an open mind, let it all hang out
It’s rainin’ inside a big brown moon
How does that mess you baby up, leg
Eatin’ a Reuben sandwich with sauerkraut
Don’t stop now, baby, let it all hang out
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50647619