Garagerockklassieker du jour: Let It All Hang Out

Een hilarische – én catchy! – parodie op Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues”. Het was de enige grote hit voor deze garageband: de song haalde in 1967 de 12e plek op de Billboard hot one hundred. Dylan kon er naar verluid de humor wel van inzien.

(spoken): “A preachment, dear friends, you are about to receive

On John Barleycorn, nicotine, and the temptations of Eve”

(Bronx cheer)

No parkin’ by the sewer sign

Hot dog, my razor’s broke

Water drippin’ up the spout

But I don’t care, let it all hang out

Hangin’ from a pine tree by my knees

Sun is shinin’ through the shade

Nobody knows what it’s all about

It’s too much, man, let it all hang out

Saw a man walkin’ upside down

My T.V.’s on the blink

Made Galileo look like a Boy Scout

Sorry ‘bout that, let it all hang out

Sleep all day, drive all night

Brain my numb, can’t stop now

For sure ain’t no doubt

Keep an open mind, let it all hang out

It’s rainin’ inside a big brown moon

How does that mess you baby up, leg

Eatin’ a Reuben sandwich with sauerkraut

Don’t stop now, baby, let it all hang out

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50647619