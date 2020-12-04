Avantgardeklassieker du jour: Big Joan Sets Up

Een uit 1971 daterende opname van Captain Beefheart met de oorspronkelijke Magic Band. Van Vliet was zijn tijd tenminste 20 jaar vooruit. Of misschien nóg wel verder, want dit klinkt 50 jaar na dato nog steeds even origineel. ‘Howlin’ Wolf fronting Ornette Coleman’s Double Quartet’, zoals een comment op Youtube luidt. Deze uitvoering is wat minder strak dan het origineel op Trout Mask Replica, maar de saxsolo van van de Captain maakt veel goed;-)
When Big Joan comes out
Her arms are too small
Her head’s like a ball
She’s tied off her horse
And galloped off into the moonbeams
She pulled up her blouse
And compared her navel to the moon
I dig my life for a while[Saxophone Solo]
[Verse 2]
When Big Joan sets up
Her hands are too small
She’s too fat to go out in the daylight
So she rolls around all night
I just saw the thread with a drooped body
[Chorus]
I’ll set up with ya, Big Joan
I’m too fat to go out in the daylight
I’ll stay up all night
I won’t droop if you won’t talk
About your hands being too small
You know something’s happening
Or you wouldn’t of come out like you did
She ain’t built for going naked
So she can’t wear any new clothes
Or go to the beach
They laugh at her body
Cause her hands are too small[Verse 4]
When big Joan sits up
Her hands are too small
She’s outta reach
A turquoise scarf and silver
Rolled up over a Merc Montclair
[Chorus]
I’ll sit up with ya, Big Joan
I’m too fat to go out in the daytime
I’ll stay up all night
If you promise not to talk
About your hands being too small
[Outro]
Hoy, hoy, is she a boy?
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20131311