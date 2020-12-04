Avantgardeklassieker du jour: Big Joan Sets Up

Een uit 1971 daterende opname van Captain Beefheart met de oorspronkelijke Magic Band. Van Vliet was zijn tijd tenminste 20 jaar vooruit. Of misschien nóg wel verder, want dit klinkt 50 jaar na dato nog steeds even origineel. ‘Howlin’ Wolf fronting Ornette Coleman’s Double Quartet’, zoals een comment op Youtube luidt. Deze uitvoering is wat minder strak dan het origineel op Trout Mask Replica, maar de saxsolo van van de Captain maakt veel goed;-)

[Verse 1]When Big Joan comes outHer arms are too smallHer head’s like a ballShe’s tied off her horseAnd galloped off into the moonbeamsShe pulled up her blouseAnd compared her navel to the moonI dig my life for a while[Saxophone Solo]

[Verse 2]

When Big Joan sets up

Her hands are too small

She’s too fat to go out in the daylight

So she rolls around all night

I just saw the thread with a drooped body

[Chorus]

I’ll set up with ya, Big Joan

I’m too fat to go out in the daylight

I’ll stay up all night

I won’t droop if you won’t talk

About your hands being too small