Texaanse klassieker du jour: L.A. Freeway

Onder de noemer ‘eerherstel voor Texas!’ de komende tijd wat klassieke songs uit de Lone Star State. Want nee: niet alle Texanen waren of zijn half analfabete rednecks die je zonder pardon neerknallen wanneer je een blik werpt op hun vriend(in).
Net als zijn vriend Townes van Zandt is Guy Clark nooit écht doorgebroken naar een groot publiek. En alweer net als Van Zandt is dat ten onrechte. Clark woonde een tijdje in LA, maar dat beviel de geboren en getogen Texaan maar matig. Overdag werken in de fabriek en ’s avonds optreden voor een handjevol halfbezopen klanten in een veredelde kroeg, dat was niet wat Clark zich had voorgesteld bij ‘Hollywood’. De frustratie en het verlangen ‘elders’ (bij voorkeur in Texas) te zijn leverde dit juweeltje op.
Pack up all your dishes
Make note of all good wishes
Say goodbye to the landlord for me
That son of a bitch has always bored me
Throw out them LA papers
And that moldy box of vanilla wafers
Adios to all this concrete
Gonna get me some dirt road back street
If I can just get off of this LA freeway
Without getting killed or caught
I’d be down that road in a cloud of smoke
To some land that I ain’t bought bought bought
Here’s to you old skinny Dennis
Only one I think I will miss
I can hear that old bass singing
Sweet and low like a gift you’re bringing
Play it for me just one more time now
Got to give it all we can now
I believe everything your saying
Just keep on, keep on playing
If I can just get off of this LA freeway
Without getting killed or caught
I’d be down that road in a cloud of smoke
To some land that I ain’t bought bought bought
And you put the pink card in the mailbox
Leave the key in the old front door lock
They will find it likely as not
I’m sure there’s something we have forgot
Oh Susanna, don’t you cry, babe
Love’s a gift that’s surely handmade
We’ve got something to believe in
Don’t you think it’s time we’re leaving
If I can just get off of this LA freeway
Without getting killed or caught
I’d be down that road in a cloud of smoke
To some land that I ain’t bought bought bought
Pack up all your dishes
Make note of all good wishes
Say goodbye to the landlord for me
That son of a bitch has always bored me
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door William Wallace from Austin, TX, USA – Guy Clark @ Newport Folk Festival 2009Uploaded by Gobonobo, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19963835