Texaanse klassieker du jour: L.A. Freeway

Onder de noemer ‘eerherstel voor Texas!’ de komende tijd wat klassieke songs uit de Lone Star State. Want nee: niet alle Texanen waren of zijn half analfabete rednecks die je zonder pardon neerknallen wanneer je een blik werpt op hun vriend(in).

Net als zijn vriend Townes van Zandt is Guy Clark nooit écht doorgebroken naar een groot publiek. En alweer net als Van Zandt is dat ten onrechte. Clark woonde een tijdje in LA, maar dat beviel de geboren en getogen Texaan maar matig. Overdag werken in de fabriek en ’s avonds optreden voor een handjevol halfbezopen klanten in een veredelde kroeg, dat was niet wat Clark zich had voorgesteld bij ‘Hollywood’. De frustratie en het verlangen ‘elders’ (bij voorkeur in Texas) te zijn leverde dit juweeltje op.

Pack up all your dishes

Make note of all good wishes

Say goodbye to the landlord for me

That son of a bitch has always bored me

Throw out them LA papers

And that moldy box of vanilla wafers

Adios to all this concrete

Gonna get me some dirt road back street

If I can just get off of this LA freeway

Without getting killed or caught

I’d be down that road in a cloud of smoke

To some land that I ain’t bought bought bought

Here’s to you old skinny Dennis

Only one I think I will miss

I can hear that old bass singing

Sweet and low like a gift you’re bringing

Play it for me just one more time now

Got to give it all we can now

I believe everything your saying

Just keep on, keep on playing

If I can just get off of this LA freeway

Without getting killed or caught

I’d be down that road in a cloud of smoke

To some land that I ain’t bought bought bought

And you put the pink card in the mailbox

Leave the key in the old front door lock

They will find it likely as not

I’m sure there’s something we have forgot

Oh Susanna, don’t you cry, babe

Love’s a gift that’s surely handmade

We’ve got something to believe in

Don’t you think it’s time we’re leaving

If I can just get off of this LA freeway

Without getting killed or caught

I’d be down that road in a cloud of smoke

To some land that I ain’t bought bought bought

Pack up all your dishes

Make note of all good wishes

Say goodbye to the landlord for me

That son of a bitch has always bored me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door William Wallace from Austin, TX, USA – Guy Clark @ Newport Folk Festival 2009Uploaded by Gobonobo, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19963835