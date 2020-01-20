Antifascistische klassieker du jour: (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang

Op herhaling omdat het niet vaak genoeg gezegd kan worden: “Have you heard it on the news/About this fascist groove thang?/Evil men with racist views/Spreadin’ all across the land”. Ietwat ironisch: deze opname is afkomstig van de BBC, dezelfde BBC die in de jaren ’80 de song verbood wegens ‘belediging van een bevriend staatshoofd’ (Ronald Reagan). Inmiddels hebben we natuurlijk grotere problemen dan Ronald Reagan en Margaret Thatcher.
(Everybody move to prove the groove) (x7)
Have you heard it on the news
About this fascist groove thang?
Evil men with racist views
Spreadin’ all across the land
Don’t just sit there on your ass
Unlock that funky chaindance
Brothers, sisters, shoot your best
We don’t need this fascist groove thang
Brothers, sisters
We don’t need that fascist groove thang
Brothers, sisters
We don’t need the fascist groove thang
History will repeat itself
Crisis point, we’re near the hour
Counterforce will do no good
Hot U.S. I feel your power
Hitler proves that funky stuff
It’s not for you and me, girl (no, no no)
Europe’s an unhappy land
They’ve had their fascist groove thang
Democrats are out of power
Across that great wide ocean
Reagan’s president elect
Cowboy God in motion
Generals tell him what to do
Stop your good time dancing
Train their guns on me and you
Fascist thang advancing
Sisters, brothers lend a hand
Increase our population
Grab that groove thang by the throat
And throw it in the ocean
You’re real tonight, you move my soul
Let’s cruise out on the dance floor
Come out your house and dance your dance
Shake that fascist groove thang (shake it)
Uitgelichte afbeeldding: Door Andrew Hurley – https://www.flickr.com/photos/andrewhurley/14521301746/in/photostream/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33700499