Antifascistische klassieker du jour: (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang

Op herhaling omdat het niet vaak genoeg gezegd kan worden: “Have you heard it on the news/About this fascist groove thang?/Evil men with racist views/Spreadin’ all across the land”. Ietwat ironisch: deze opname is afkomstig van de BBC, dezelfde BBC die in de jaren ’80 de song verbood wegens ‘belediging van een bevriend staatshoofd’ (Ronald Reagan). Inmiddels hebben we natuurlijk grotere problemen dan Ronald Reagan en Margaret Thatcher.

(Everybody move to prove the groove) (x7)

Have you heard it on the news

About this fascist groove thang?

Evil men with racist views

Spreadin’ all across the land

Don’t just sit there on your ass

Unlock that funky chaindance

Brothers, sisters, shoot your best

We don’t need this fascist groove thang

Brothers, sisters

We don’t need that fascist groove thang

Brothers, sisters

We don’t need the fascist groove thang

History will repeat itself

Crisis point, we’re near the hour

Counterforce will do no good

Hot U.S. I feel your power

Hitler proves that funky stuff

It’s not for you and me, girl (no, no no)

Europe’s an unhappy land

They’ve had their fascist groove thang

Democrats are out of power

Across that great wide ocean

Reagan’s president elect

Cowboy God in motion

Generals tell him what to do

Stop your good time dancing

Train their guns on me and you

Fascist thang advancing

Sisters, brothers lend a hand

Increase our population

Grab that groove thang by the throat

And throw it in the ocean

You’re real tonight, you move my soul

Let’s cruise out on the dance floor

Come out your house and dance your dance

Shake that fascist groove thang (shake it)

Uitgelichte afbeeldding: Door Andrew Hurley – https://www.flickr.com/photos/andrewhurley/14521301746/in/photostream/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33700499