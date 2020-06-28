Communistische folkklassieker du jour: The Digger’s Song/The World Turned Upside Down

De Diggers waren Engelse agrarische communisten, actief in 1649/1650. De beweging was van mening dat het land niet voor privégebruik bestemd was, maar aan iedereen toebehoorde. Landheren/grote boeren hadden zich volgens de Diggers het land op illegale, gewelddadige wijze toegeëigend. In april 1649 ging een groep Diggers land bij St. George’s Hill in Surrey collectief bewerken, in eerste instantie met veel succes. Daarmee haalden ze zich de woede van zowel de regering als lokale landeigenaren op de hals. De pacifistische Diggers kregen knokploegen van landeigenaren op bezoek en brachten meer tijd door in de rechtszaal dan op hun land. Uiteindelijk werd het zó erg dat de kolonie in maart 1650 opgeheven werd.

The Digger’s Song is van de hand van Gerrard Winstanley, één van de leiders van de Diggers. De bekendste versie is waarschijnlijk die van Chumbawamba. The World Turned Upside Down is geschreven door Leon Rosselson en dateert uit 1975. Attila the Stockbroker combineert hier beide songs.

De originele declaratie van de Diggers vind je hier. Libcom heeft een uitgebreide literatuurlijst.

The Digger’s Song

You noble Diggers all, stand up now, stand up now,

You noble Diggers all, stand up now,

The wast land to maintain, seeing Cavaliers by name

Your digging does disdaine, and persons all defame

Stand up now, stand up now.

Your houses they pull down, stand up now, stand up now,

Your houses they pull down, stand up now.

Your houses they pull down to fright your men in town

But the gentry must come down, and the poor shall wear the crown.

Stand up now, Diggers all.

With spades and hoes and plowes, stand up now, stand up now

With spades and hoes and plowes stand up now,

Your freedom to uphold, seeing Cavaliers are bold

To kill you if they could, and rights from you to hold.

Stand up now, Diggers all.

Theire self-will is theire law, stand up now, stand up now,

Theire self-will is theire law, stand up now.

Since tyranny came in they count it now no sin

To make a gaole a gin, to starve poor men therein.

Stand up now, Diggers all.

The gentrye are all round, stand up now, stand up now,

The gentrye are all round, stand up now.

The gentrye are all round, on each side they are found,

Theire wisdom’s so profound, to cheat us of our ground

Stand up now, stand up now.

The lawyers they conjoyne, stand up now, stand up now,

The lawyers they conjoyne, stand up now,

To arrest you they advise, such fury they devise,

The devill in them lies, and hath blinded both their eyes.

Stand up now, stand up now.

The clergy they come in, stand up now, stand up now,

The clergy they come in, stand up now.

The clergy they come in, and say it is a sin

That we should now begin, our freedom for to win.

Stand up now, Diggers all.

The tithe they yet will have, stand up now, stand up now,

The tithe they yet will have, stand up now.

The tithe they yet will have, and lawyers their fees crave,

And this they say is brave, to make the poor their slave.

Stand up now, Diggers all.

‘Gainst lawyers and ‘gainst Priests, stand up now, stand up now,

‘Gainst lawyers and ‘gainst Priests stand up now.

For tyrants they are both even flatt against their oath,

To grant us they are loath, free meat, and drink, and cloth

Stand up now, Diggers all.

The club is all their law, stand up now, stand up now,

The club is all their law, stand up now.

The club is all their law to keep men in awe,

But they no vision saw to maintain such a law.

Stand up now, Diggers all.

The Cavaleers are foes, stand up now, stand up now,

The Cavaleers are foes, stand up now;

The Cavaleers are foes, themselves they do disclose

By verses not in prose to please the singing boyes

Stand up now, Diggers all.

To conquer them by love, come in now, come in now

To conquer them by love, come in now;

To conquer them by love, as itt does you behove,

For hee is King above, noe power is like to love,

Glory heere, Diggers all.

The World Turned Upside Down

In 1649

To St George’s Hill

A ragged band they called the Diggers

Came to show the people’ s will

They defied the landlords

They defied the laws

They were the dispossessed

Reclaiming what was theirs

We come in peace, they said

To dig and sow

We come to work the land in common

And to make the waste land grow

This earth divided

We will make whole

So it can be

A common treasury for all.

The sin of property

We do disdain

No one has any right to buy and sell

The earth for private gain

By theft and murder

They took the land

Now everywhere the walls

Rise up at their command.

They make the laws

To chain us well

The clergy dazzle us with heaven

Or they damn us into hell

We will not worship

The God they serve

The God of greed who feeds the rich

While poor men starve

We work, we eat together

We need no swords

We will not bow to masters

Or pay rent to the lords

We are free men

Though we are poor

You Diggers all stand up for glory

Stand up now

From the men of property

The orders came

They sent the hired men and troopers

To wipe out the Diggers’ claim

Tear down their cottages

Destroy their corn

They were dispersed –

Only the vision lingers on

You poor take courage

You rich take care

The earth was made a common treasury

For everyone to share

All things in common

All people one

We come in peace

The order came to cut them down

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=440406