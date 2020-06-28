Communistische folkklassieker du jour: The Digger’s Song/The World Turned Upside Down

De Diggers waren Engelse agrarische communisten, actief in 1649/1650. De beweging was van mening dat het land niet voor privégebruik bestemd was, maar aan iedereen toebehoorde. Landheren/grote boeren hadden zich volgens de Diggers het land op illegale, gewelddadige wijze toegeëigend. In april 1649 ging een groep Diggers land bij St. George’s Hill in Surrey collectief bewerken, in eerste instantie met veel succes. Daarmee haalden ze zich de woede van zowel de regering als lokale landeigenaren op de hals. De pacifistische Diggers kregen knokploegen van landeigenaren op bezoek en brachten meer tijd door in de rechtszaal dan op hun land. Uiteindelijk werd het zó erg dat de kolonie in maart 1650 opgeheven werd.
The Digger’s Song is van de hand van Gerrard Winstanley, één van de leiders van de Diggers. De bekendste versie is waarschijnlijk die van Chumbawamba. The World Turned Upside Down is geschreven door Leon Rosselson en dateert uit 1975. Attila the Stockbroker combineert hier beide songs.
De originele declaratie van de Diggers vind je hier. Libcom heeft een uitgebreide literatuurlijst.
The Digger’s Song
You noble Diggers all, stand up now, stand up now,
You noble Diggers all, stand up now,
The wast land to maintain, seeing Cavaliers by name
Your digging does disdaine, and persons all defame
Stand up now, stand up now.
Your houses they pull down, stand up now, stand up now,
Your houses they pull down, stand up now.
Your houses they pull down to fright your men in town
But the gentry must come down, and the poor shall wear the crown.
Stand up now, Diggers all.
With spades and hoes and plowes, stand up now, stand up now
With spades and hoes and plowes stand up now,
Your freedom to uphold, seeing Cavaliers are bold
To kill you if they could, and rights from you to hold.
Stand up now, Diggers all.
Theire self-will is theire law, stand up now, stand up now,
Theire self-will is theire law, stand up now.
Since tyranny came in they count it now no sin
To make a gaole a gin, to starve poor men therein.
Stand up now, Diggers all.
The gentrye are all round, stand up now, stand up now,
The gentrye are all round, stand up now.
The gentrye are all round, on each side they are found,
Theire wisdom’s so profound, to cheat us of our ground
Stand up now, stand up now.
The lawyers they conjoyne, stand up now, stand up now,
The lawyers they conjoyne, stand up now,
To arrest you they advise, such fury they devise,
The devill in them lies, and hath blinded both their eyes.
Stand up now, stand up now.
The clergy they come in, stand up now, stand up now,
The clergy they come in, stand up now.
The clergy they come in, and say it is a sin
That we should now begin, our freedom for to win.
Stand up now, Diggers all.
The tithe they yet will have, stand up now, stand up now,
The tithe they yet will have, stand up now.
The tithe they yet will have, and lawyers their fees crave,
And this they say is brave, to make the poor their slave.
Stand up now, Diggers all.
‘Gainst lawyers and ‘gainst Priests, stand up now, stand up now,
‘Gainst lawyers and ‘gainst Priests stand up now.
For tyrants they are both even flatt against their oath,
To grant us they are loath, free meat, and drink, and cloth
Stand up now, Diggers all.
The club is all their law, stand up now, stand up now,
The club is all their law, stand up now.
The club is all their law to keep men in awe,
But they no vision saw to maintain such a law.
Stand up now, Diggers all.
The Cavaleers are foes, stand up now, stand up now,
The Cavaleers are foes, stand up now;
The Cavaleers are foes, themselves they do disclose
By verses not in prose to please the singing boyes
Stand up now, Diggers all.
To conquer them by love, come in now, come in now
To conquer them by love, come in now;
To conquer them by love, as itt does you behove,
For hee is King above, noe power is like to love,
Glory heere, Diggers all.
The World Turned Upside Down
In 1649
To St George’s Hill
A ragged band they called the Diggers
Came to show the people’ s will
They defied the landlords
They defied the laws
They were the dispossessed
Reclaiming what was theirs
We come in peace, they said
To dig and sow
We come to work the land in common
And to make the waste land grow
This earth divided
We will make whole
So it can be
A common treasury for all.
The sin of property
We do disdain
No one has any right to buy and sell
The earth for private gain
By theft and murder
They took the land
Now everywhere the walls
Rise up at their command.
They make the laws
To chain us well
The clergy dazzle us with heaven
Or they damn us into hell
We will not worship
The God they serve
The God of greed who feeds the rich
While poor men starve
We work, we eat together
We need no swords
We will not bow to masters
Or pay rent to the lords
We are free men
Though we are poor
You Diggers all stand up for glory
Stand up now
From the men of property
The orders came
They sent the hired men and troopers
To wipe out the Diggers’ claim
Tear down their cottages
Destroy their corn
They were dispersed –
Only the vision lingers on
You poor take courage
You rich take care
The earth was made a common treasury
For everyone to share
All things in common
All people one
We come in peace
The order came to cut them down
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=440406