Socialistische klassieker du jour: Red Flag

Robert Wyatt’s interpretatie van de oude socialistische hymne. De tekst is enigszins aangepast. In Engeland wordt de Red Flag vooral geassocieerd met de Labour Party, wat onder Tony Blair tot de nodige hilariteit en een groot aantal parodieën leidde: The Labour government is here/We’ll change the country bit by bit/So nobody will notice it/And just to show that we’re sincere/We’ll sing The Red Flag once a year.

It waved above our infant might

When all ahead seemed dark as night;

It witnessed many a deed and vow

We must not change its colour now

Then raise the scarlet standard high

Within its shade we’ll live and die

Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer

We’ll keep the red flag flying here

It well recalls the triumphs past

It gives the hope of peace at last;

The banner bright, the symbol plain

Of human right and human gain

Then raise the scarlet standard high

Within its shade we’ll live and die

Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer

We’ll keep the red flag flying here

With heads uncovered swear we all

To bear it onward till we fall;

Come dungeons dark or gallows grim

This song shall be our parting hymn

Then raise the scarlet standard high

Within its shade we’ll live and die

Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer

We’ll keep the red flag flying here

Uitgelichte afbeelding: A demonstration in Moscow during the unsuccessful Russian Revolution of 1905. By Ilya Repin – [1], Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3664150