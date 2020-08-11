We hebben de hand geschud van de duivel

Het is niet eens weemoed, het visioen van kakelvers vinyl, de bijbehorende geur, plaat uit de hoes en laten weerschallen. Thuis maar liefst natuurlijk in de radiostudio.

U werd maar verwend in Amsterdam toen, in de jaren tachtig.

De Mekons zijn nog helemaal niet langsgeweest in de muziekrubriek hier. SCHANDE is te gering om dit te omschrijven.

(Rock ’n Roll!)

Destroy your safe and happy lives before it is too late

The battles we fought were long and hard

Just not to be consumed by rock n’ roll

Rock n’ roll

Capitalismos, favorite boy child, we must apologize

Up in the rafters a rope is danglin’

Spots before the eyes of rock n’ roll

Rock n’ roll

We know the devil and we have shaken him by the hand

Embraced him and thought his stinking breath was fine perfume

Just like rock n’ roll

Rock n’ roll

East berlin can’t buy a thing, there’s nothing they can sell me

Walk through the wall no pain at all

I’m born inside the belly of rock n’ roll

Rock ‘n’ roll

It’s something to sell your labor for when hair sprouts out below

I’m a microscope on that secret place where

We all want to go, it’s rock n’ roll

Rock ‘n’ roll



Memphis Egypt, 1989