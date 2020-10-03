Den Haag: Locatie demo tegen NVU gewijzigd!

De locatie voor de anti-nazi demo tegen de Nederlandse Volksunie is gewijzigd. De huidige locatie van de demonstratie is nu het Korte Voorhout, ter hoogte van het ministerie van financiën.

De demonstratie begint om 14.00 en is makkelijk te bereiken met trams 15 & 16 (halte Korte Voorhout) of tram 9 (halte Malieveld).

Facebook event en oproep: https://www.facebook.com/events/327280621718502

AFA Den Haag

