Republikeinse QAnon-gekken en nazi’s slaan de handen ineen bij bestorming Capitool

Pyt van der Galiën

Soms is Twitter echt wel nuttig, bijvoorbeeld om de Republikeinen en nazihooligans die gisteren het Capitool bestormden even te namen en te shamen. Komt ie:


Q-Shaman Jake Angeli. Echte naam Jacob Chandsley, uit Arizona:


Barnett is een vuurwapenenthousiasteling en duidelijk een godvrezende, beschaafde man. Komt uit Arkansas. The best of the South, zeg maar:


De nazi die vannacht door de politie werd doodgeschoten toen ze een deur probeerde in te beuken:


Over hun politieke opvattingen doen de hooligans niet moeilijk:


Uiteraard waren Nick Fuentes en Anthime Gionet (alias Baked Alaska), wiens bekering tot de progressieve zaak niet lang geduurd heeft, prominent aanwezig:


Als toetje nóg een prominente Republikein:


Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Anthony Crider; cropped by Beyond My Ken (talk) 20:37, 9 April 2018 (UTC) – Charlottesville "Unite the Right" Rally, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68193094

Pyt van der Galiën