Republikeinse QAnon-gekken en nazi’s slaan de handen ineen bij bestorming Capitool

Soms is Twitter echt wel nuttig, bijvoorbeeld om de Republikeinen en nazihooligans die gisteren het Capitool bestormden even te namen en te shamen. Komt ie:
Let’s name and shame them! #Capitol #CapitolBuilding #CapitolRiots #MAGATerrorists #Antifa
1) Chester Doles – KKK from Georgia and Neonazi. pic.twitter.com/kPg9w0L9Bl
— Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021
Q-Shaman Jake Angeli. Echte naam Jacob Chandsley, uit Arizona:
2) The Q-Shaman, Jake Angeli, has given interviews, has been present at many Q-rallies and BLM counter rallies pic.twitter.com/q92jQwZ6dR
— Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021
3 & 4) Tankersley and Heimbach – Both Neonazis
Tankersley (left) is a former members of the Traditionalist Workers Party, a neo-Nazi organization pic.twitter.com/8sppYw119e
— Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021
5) Richard “Bigo” Barnett, the founder of 2A NWA STAND. Photographed inside an office and with a letter stolen from Pelosi’s office. pic.twitter.com/iI2mVcODRs
— Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021
Barnett is een vuurwapenenthousiasteling en duidelijk een godvrezende, beschaafde man. Komt uit Arkansas. The best of the South, zeg maar:
Barnett, whose shirt was ripped opened and who kept shouting about being “maced,” was loudly entertaining fellow protesters with tales of his exploits.
After getting into Pelosi’s office, he said, “I wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk and scratched my balls.”
— Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021
Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy
— Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021
De nazi die vannacht door de politie werd doodgeschoten toen ze een deur probeerde in te beuken:
7) Ashli Babbit, the one that got killed inside the Capitol
Also, as you can see, not Antifa. pic.twitter.com/Z9LCZxGGc1
— Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021
15) https://t.co/vwryo7jbYe
Here is former Rep. Rick Saccone announcing they are about to storm the Capitol.
— Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021
Over hun politieke opvattingen doen de hooligans niet moeilijk:
8 & 9) One with a shirt that reads 6MWE (6 million wasn’t enough) and one with a shirt that read “Camp Auschwitz” (with the word STAFF on the back)
No names yet, but I’m sure that won’t take too long
Now tell me again how these are #AntifaBLMTerrorists? pic.twitter.com/hpN6ER6bEr
— Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021
Uiteraard waren Nick Fuentes en Anthime Gionet (alias Baked Alaska), wiens bekering tot de progressieve zaak niet lang geduurd heeft, prominent aanwezig:
10 & 11) Nick Fuentes (Holocaust denier) and Anthime Gionet (aka Baked Alaska). Pictured inside the Capitol and livestreaming it. pic.twitter.com/MRPJIeGuO0
— Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021
Als toetje nóg een prominente Republikein:
16) It’s easier when they identify each other. Here’s Douglas Mastriano, who is also not Antifa.
Actually he’s a Pennsylvania State Senator. pic.twitter.com/t08t6Hdnfc
— Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Anthony Crider; cropped by Beyond My Ken (talk) 20:37, 9 April 2018 (UTC) – Charlottesville "Unite the Right" Rally, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68193094