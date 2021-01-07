Republikeinse QAnon-gekken en nazi’s slaan de handen ineen bij bestorming Capitool

Soms is Twitter echt wel nuttig, bijvoorbeeld om de Republikeinen en nazihooligans die gisteren het Capitool bestormden even te namen en te shamen. Komt ie:



Q-Shaman Jake Angeli. Echte naam Jacob Chandsley, uit Arizona:

2) The Q-Shaman, Jake Angeli, has given interviews, has been present at many Q-rallies and BLM counter rallies pic.twitter.com/q92jQwZ6dR — Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021

3 & 4) Tankersley and Heimbach – Both Neonazis

Tankersley (left) is a former members of the Traditionalist Workers Party, a neo-Nazi organization pic.twitter.com/8sppYw119e — Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021

5) Richard “Bigo” Barnett, the founder of 2A NWA STAND. Photographed inside an office and with a letter stolen from Pelosi’s office. pic.twitter.com/iI2mVcODRs — Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021



Barnett is een vuurwapenenthousiasteling en duidelijk een godvrezende, beschaafde man. Komt uit Arkansas. The best of the South, zeg maar:

Barnett, whose shirt was ripped opened and who kept shouting about being “maced,” was loudly entertaining fellow protesters with tales of his exploits. After getting into Pelosi’s office, he said, “I wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk and scratched my balls.” — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021

Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021



De nazi die vannacht door de politie werd doodgeschoten toen ze een deur probeerde in te beuken:

7) Ashli Babbit, the one that got killed inside the Capitol

Also, as you can see, not Antifa. pic.twitter.com/Z9LCZxGGc1 — Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021

15) https://t.co/vwryo7jbYe

Here is former Rep. Rick Saccone announcing they are about to storm the Capitol. — Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021



Over hun politieke opvattingen doen de hooligans niet moeilijk:

8 & 9) One with a shirt that reads 6MWE (6 million wasn’t enough) and one with a shirt that read “Camp Auschwitz” (with the word STAFF on the back) No names yet, but I’m sure that won’t take too long Now tell me again how these are #AntifaBLMTerrorists? pic.twitter.com/hpN6ER6bEr — Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021



Uiteraard waren Nick Fuentes en Anthime Gionet (alias Baked Alaska), wiens bekering tot de progressieve zaak niet lang geduurd heeft, prominent aanwezig:

10 & 11) Nick Fuentes (Holocaust denier) and Anthime Gionet (aka Baked Alaska). Pictured inside the Capitol and livestreaming it. pic.twitter.com/MRPJIeGuO0 — Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021



Als toetje nóg een prominente Republikein:

16) It’s easier when they identify each other. Here’s Douglas Mastriano, who is also not Antifa.

Actually he’s a Pennsylvania State Senator. pic.twitter.com/t08t6Hdnfc — Gaglad (@Gagladla) January 7, 2021



Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Anthony Crider; cropped by Beyond My Ken (talk) 20:37, 9 April 2018 (UTC) – Charlottesville "Unite the Right" Rally, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68193094