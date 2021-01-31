Folkklassieker du jour: You Don’t Pull No Punches, But You Don’t Push The River

Van Morrison schreef “You Don’t Pull No Punches, but You Don’t Push the River” tijdens een reis die hij in 1973 maakte naar Ierland, tegelijk met een aantal andere songs die uiteindelijk op het album Veedon Fleece zouden belanden. Morrison was – mede ingegeven door persoonlijke problemen – wat zoekende en hoopte in Ierland antwoorden te vinden op de vragen die hem bezig hielden.
Veedon Fleece werd in eerste instantie niet goed ontvangen en verkocht ook maar matig. De verstilde, mystieke sfeer van het album stond in scherp contrast met de soul en rhythm & blues waar Morrison groot mee was geworden, al weken de teksten thematisch weinig af van hetgeen eerder op Moondance en met name Astral Weeks te vinden was.
“You don’t pull no punches” beschrijft een zoektocht langs de Ierse westkust naar de “Veedon Fleece”, een object dat Van’s equivalent van de Heilige Graal schijnt te zijn. “Blake” verwijst naar de Engelse dichter William Blake. Geen idee waar “The Sisters of Mercy” en “Baba” naar verwijzen.
When you were a child
You were a tomboy
Your soul satisfaction
Way back in shady lane
Do you remember darlin’?
And it’s the woman in you
And it’s the woman in you
Gimme soul satisfaction
And it takes the child in you to know
The woman and you are one
We’re goin’ out in the country
To get down to the real soul
I mean the real soul people
I’m talking about the real soul people
We’re goin’ out in the country
Get down to the real soul
We’re gettin’ out to the west coast
Shining our light into the days of bloomin’ wonder
Goin’ as much with the river as not, as not
I’m goin’ as much with the river as not
Blake and the Eternals
Standin’ with the Sisters of Mercy
Looking for the Veedon Fleece
You don’t pull no punches
But you don’t push the river
Goin’ as much with the river as not
We’re goin’ out in the West
Down to the cathedrals
We’re goin’ out in the West
Down to the beaches
And the Sisters of Mercy
Behind the sun
Behind the sun
And William Blake and the Sisters of Mercy
Looking for the Veedon Fleece
You don’t pull no punches, goin’ west
Goin’ as much with the river as not
You don’t pull no punches
And you don’t push the river
And we was contemplating Baba
William Blake and the Eternals
Goin’ down to the Sisters of Mercy
Looking for the Veedon Fleece
Uitgelichjte afbeelding: By Warner Bros. Records – Billboard, page 1, 29 July 1972, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27167406