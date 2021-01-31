Folkklassieker du jour: You Don’t Pull No Punches, But You Don’t Push The River

Van Morrison schreef “You Don’t Pull No Punches, but You Don’t Push the River” tijdens een reis die hij in 1973 maakte naar Ierland, tegelijk met een aantal andere songs die uiteindelijk op het album Veedon Fleece zouden belanden. Morrison was – mede ingegeven door persoonlijke problemen – wat zoekende en hoopte in Ierland antwoorden te vinden op de vragen die hem bezig hielden.

Veedon Fleece werd in eerste instantie niet goed ontvangen en verkocht ook maar matig. De verstilde, mystieke sfeer van het album stond in scherp contrast met de soul en rhythm & blues waar Morrison groot mee was geworden, al weken de teksten thematisch weinig af van hetgeen eerder op Moondance en met name Astral Weeks te vinden was.

“You don’t pull no punches” beschrijft een zoektocht langs de Ierse westkust naar de “Veedon Fleece”, een object dat Van’s equivalent van de Heilige Graal schijnt te zijn. “Blake” verwijst naar de Engelse dichter William Blake. Geen idee waar “The Sisters of Mercy” en “Baba” naar verwijzen.

When you were a child

You were a tomboy

Your soul satisfaction

Way back in shady lane

Do you remember darlin’?

And it’s the woman in you

And it’s the woman in you

Gimme soul satisfaction

And it takes the child in you to know

The woman and you are one

We’re goin’ out in the country

To get down to the real soul

I mean the real soul people

I’m talking about the real soul people

We’re goin’ out in the country

Get down to the real soul

We’re gettin’ out to the west coast

Shining our light into the days of bloomin’ wonder

Goin’ as much with the river as not, as not

I’m goin’ as much with the river as not

Blake and the Eternals

Standin’ with the Sisters of Mercy

Looking for the Veedon Fleece

You don’t pull no punches

But you don’t push the river

Goin’ as much with the river as not

We’re goin’ out in the West

Down to the cathedrals

We’re goin’ out in the West

Down to the beaches

And the Sisters of Mercy

Behind the sun

Behind the sun

And William Blake and the Sisters of Mercy

Looking for the Veedon Fleece

You don’t pull no punches, goin’ west

Goin’ as much with the river as not

You don’t pull no punches

And you don’t push the river

And we was contemplating Baba

William Blake and the Eternals

Goin’ down to the Sisters of Mercy

Looking for the Veedon Fleece

Uitgelichjte afbeelding: By Warner Bros. Records – Billboard, page 1, 29 July 1972, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27167406