Antikapitalistische klassieker du jour: Arcade Fire – Windowsill

Ziek zijn van de wereld die je geërfd hebt, van de constante aanvallen op al je zintuigen door de consumptiemaatschappij, van de idiote oorlogen ‘elders’, van alle bagger die dagelijks over je uitgestort wordt, en zwevend tussen rebellie en een gevoel van onherroepelijke verdoemenis: Because the tide is high/And it’s rising still/And I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill.

I don’t wanna hear the noises on TV

I don’t want the salesmen coming after me

I don’t wanna live in my father’s house no more

I don’t want it faster, I don’t want it free

I don’t wanna show you what they done to me

I don’t wanna live in my father’s house no more

I don’t wanna choose black or blue

I don’t wanna see what they done to you

I don’t wanna live in my father’s house no more

Because the tide is high

And it’s rising still

And I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

Don’t wanna give ‘em my name and address

Don’t wanna see what happens next

Don’t wanna live in my father’s house no more

Don’t wanna live with my father’s debt

You can’t forgive what you can’t forget

Don’t wanna live in my father’s house no more

Don’t wanna fight in a holy war

Don’t want the salesmen knocking at my door

I don’t wanna live in america no more

Because the tide is high

And it’s rising still

And I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

MTV, what have you done to me?

Save my soul, set me free

Set me free! what have you done to me?

I can’t breathe! I can’t see

World War III

When are you coming for me?

Been kicking up sparks

We set the flames free

The windows are locked now

So what’ll it be?

A house on fire, a rising sea?

Why is the night so still?

Why did I take the pill?

Because I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

I don’t wanna see it at my windowsill

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By leonardo samrani from rosario, argentina – Arcade Fire, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=83312686