Country/soulklassieker du jour: Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home

Don’t it make you want to go home werd in augustus ’69 als single uitgebracht. Jou South had eerder dat jaar een grote hit gescoord met de protestsong Games People Play, maar dat succes wist hij niet te herhalen: dit keer kwam hij niet verder dan nummer 41 op de Billboard hot 100.

Zoals alle goede country gaat Don’t it make you want to go home over de kloof tussen wens en realiteit, in dit geval het universele verlangen terug te gaan naar een geïdealiseerd verleden en tot de trieste conclusie te moeten komen dat het verleden niet teruggehaald kan worden: “Now, the grass don’t grow and the river don’t flow/Like it did in my childhood days“.

Don’t it make you want to go home is talloze keren gecoverd, o.a. door Bobby Bare. De mooiste is wat mij betreft onderstaande bloedmooie gospelversie van Brook Benton.

Don’t it make you wanna go home, now?

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

All God’s children get weary when they roam

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

Whoa, the whippoorwill roost on the telephone pole

And the Georgia sun goes down

Well, it’s been a long time

But I’m glad to say that I’m

Goin’ back down to my hometown

Goin’ down to the Greyhound station

Gonna buy me a one-way fare

Good Lord’s willin’ and the creeks don’t rise

By tomorrow I’ll be right there

Don’t it make you wanna go home, now?

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

All God’s children get weary when they roam

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

But there’s a six-lane highway down by the creek

Where I went skinny-dippin’ as a child

And a drive-in show where the meadow used to grow

And the strawberries used to grow wild

There’s a drag strip down by the riverside

Where my grandma’s cow used to graze

Now, the grass don’t grow and the river don’t flow

Like it did in my childhood days

Don’t it make you wanna go home, now?

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

All God’s children get weary when they roam

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

Tell me, don’t it make you wanna go home?

Don’t it make you wanna go home, now?

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

All God’s children get weary when they roam

And God, how I wanna go home

Yeah

Don’t it make you wanna go home, now?

Tell me, don’t it make you wanna go home?

All God’s children get weary when they roam, now

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

I wanna know

Don’t it make you wanna go home, now?

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

All God’s children get weary when they roam

Don’t it make you wanna go home?

Whoa

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Capitol Records – Billboard, page 15, 5 December 1970, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27042263