Decadente klassieker du jour: Junkyard

De titelsong van het derde en laatste album van Nick Cave’s rumoerige verjaardagsfeestje. Na Junkyard zette de desintegratie in. Er verschenen nog twee uitstekende EP’s maar daarna hield de band het definitief voor gezien. Nick Cave en Mick Harvey verhuisden naar Duitsland om samen met Blixa Bargeld The Bad Seeds op te richten en de rest is geschiedenis. Junkyard blijft één van de hoogtepunten uit de postpunkgeschiedenis. Cave’s solowerk heeft natuurlijk een aantal prachtplaten opgeleverd, maar de gekte was definitief weg. De hoofdrol in dit fraaie stukje decadente/demente blues is overigens niet weggelegd voor Cave, maar voor basgitarist Tracy Pew. Pew overleed op 7 November 1986 op 28-jarige leeftijd aan een hersenbloeding.
[Intro]I am the King
I am the King
I am the King
I am the King
I am the King
I am the King
I am the King
I am the King
[Verse 1]One dead marine through the hatch
Scratch and scrape this heavenly body
Every inch of winning skin
There’s garbage in honey’s sack again
Garbage in honey’s sack again
Garbage in honey’s sack again
Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey
Come on and kiss me
Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey
Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey
Stack the garbage junk
Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey
Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey
Honey’s child is taken over this place
[Verse 2]Two dead marines standing in a row
Drink to me, my heavenly body
Every inch a winning thing
There’s garbage in honey’s sack again
Garbage in honey’s sack again
Garbage in honey’s sack again
Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey
Come on and kiss me
Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey
Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey
Stack all this junk
Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey
Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey
Honey’s child is taken over this place
[Verse 3]Hack, hack, hack, hack, hack, hack, hack, hack, hack this heavenly body
Yack, yack, yack, yack, yack, yack, yack, yack, yack, yack goes junk-face
Scratch, scrape, scratch, scrape, scratch, scrape, scratch, scrape, this winning thing
There’s garbage in honey’s sack again
Garbage in honey’s sack again
Junk in honey’s bunk again
Garbage in honey’s sack again
Garbage in honey
Garbage in honey
Garbage in honey
Garbage in honey
Garbage in honey’s sack again
Garbage in honey’s sack again
Garbage in honey’s sack again
Garbage in honey’s sack again
Garbage in honey
Garbage in honey
Garbage in honey
Garbage in honey
Junkyard king
Junkyard king
Junkyard king
Junkyard king
King, king, king, king
