Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Survivalism

De eerste single van Year Zero, volgens Trent Reznor “de soundtrack van een niet-bestaande film” over het einde van de wereld. Na 9/11 en de invasie van Irak volgt er een reeks terroristische aanslagen, een atoomoorlog met Iran en wereldwijde chaos. In de VS worden alle burgerrechten afgeschaft en iedereen komt onder toezicht te staan van The Bureau of Morality: “Hypnotic sound of sirens / Echoing through the street / The cocking of the rifles / The marching of the feet / You see your world on fire / Don’t try to act surprised”.

I should have listened to her; so hard to keep control

We kept on eating, but our bloated belly’s still not full

She gave us all she had, but we went and took some more

Can’t seem to shut her legs; our mother nature is a whore

[Chorus:]I got my propaganda

I got revisionism

I got my violence

In hi-def ultra-realism

All a part of this great nation

I got my fist

I got my plan

I got survivalism

Hypnotic sound of sirens echoing through the street

The cocking of the rifles, the marching of the feet

You see your world on fire; don’t try to act surprised

We did just what you told us

Lost our faith along the way and found ourselves believing your lies

[Chorus]

All bruised and broken, bleeding, she asked to take my hand

I turned, just keep on walking

But you’d do the same thing in the circumstance; I’m sure you’ll understand

[Chorus]

(You got your pacifism

I got survivalism

You got your pacifism

I got survivalism

You got your pacifism

I got survivalism

You got your pacifism

I got survivalism

You got your pacifism

I got survivalism

You got your pacifism

I got survivalism

You got your pacifism

I got survivalism

You got your pacifism

I got survivalism

You got your pacifism

I got survivalism

You got your pacifism

I got survivalism

You got your pacifism

I got survivalism)

(I got survivalism)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By swimfinfan from Chicago – NIN @ Aragon, Chicago 10/25/2018, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=77420876