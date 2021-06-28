Het ogenblik is nu

En voort maar weer met de Betere Jaren Negentig – misschien moet ik met mezelf een einddatum afspreken, tenzij u het doet in de vorm van boze emails.

Die andere triphopcombinatie, Moloko, veel filmpjes van Pinkpop zelfs, maar ik kies Glastonbury 2000.

You’re my last breath,

You’re a breath of fresh air to me

I am empty

So tell me you care for me

You’re the first thing

And the last thing on my mind

In your arms I feel

Sunshine

All the promise

A daydream yet to come

Time is upon us

Oh but the night is young

Flowers blossom

In the wintertime

In your arms I feel

Sunshine

Give up yourself unto the moment

The time is now

Give up yourself unto the moment

Let’s make this moment last

You may find yourself

Out on a limb for me

Could you accept it as

Part of your destiny?

I give all I have

But it’s not enough

And my patience I shot

So I’m calling your bluff

Give up yourself unto the moment

The time is now

Give up yourself unto the moment

Let’s make this moment last

Give up yourself unto the moment

The time is now

Give up yourself unto the moment

Let’s make this moment … last

And we gave it time

All eyes are on the clock

Time takes too much time

Please make the waiting stop

And the atmosphere is charged

In you I trust

And I feel no fear as I

Do as I must

Give up yourself unto the moment

The time is now

Give up yourself unto the moment

Let’s make this moment last

Give up yourself unto the moment

The time is now

Give up yourself unto the moment

Let’s make this moment last

Tempted by fate

And I won’t hesitate

The time is now

And I can’t wait

I’ve been empty too long

(The time is now)

Pretending that it’s gone

And the time has come

Let’s make this moment last

And the night is young

The time is now

Let’s make this moment last

Give up yourself unto the moment

The time is now

Give up yourself unto the moment

Let’s make this moment … last

The time is now, net van 2000, dat tellen we mee.