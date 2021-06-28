Het ogenblik is nu

En voort maar weer met de Betere Jaren Negentig – misschien moet ik met mezelf een einddatum afspreken, tenzij u het doet in de vorm van boze emails.
Die andere triphopcombinatie, Moloko, veel filmpjes van Pinkpop zelfs, maar ik kies Glastonbury 2000.
You’re my last breath,
You’re a breath of fresh air to me
I am empty
So tell me you care for me
You’re the first thing
And the last thing on my mind
In your arms I feel
Sunshine
All the promise
A daydream yet to come
Time is upon us
Oh but the night is young
Flowers blossom
In the wintertime
In your arms I feel
Sunshine
Give up yourself unto the moment
The time is now
Give up yourself unto the moment
Let’s make this moment last
You may find yourself
Out on a limb for me
Could you accept it as
Part of your destiny?
I give all I have
But it’s not enough
And my patience I shot
So I’m calling your bluff
Give up yourself unto the moment
The time is now
Give up yourself unto the moment
Let’s make this moment last
Give up yourself unto the moment
The time is now
Give up yourself unto the moment
Let’s make this moment … last
And we gave it time
All eyes are on the clock
Time takes too much time
Please make the waiting stop
And the atmosphere is charged
In you I trust
And I feel no fear as I
Do as I must
Give up yourself unto the moment
The time is now
Give up yourself unto the moment
Let’s make this moment last
Give up yourself unto the moment
The time is now
Give up yourself unto the moment
Let’s make this moment last
Tempted by fate
And I won’t hesitate
The time is now
And I can’t wait
I’ve been empty too long
(The time is now)
Pretending that it’s gone
And the time has come
Let’s make this moment last
And the night is young
The time is now
Let’s make this moment last
Give up yourself unto the moment
The time is now
Give up yourself unto the moment
Let’s make this moment … last
The time is now, net van 2000, dat tellen we mee.
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6294095