Garagerockklasieker du jour: Hey Lord, Don’t Ask Me Questions

Graham Parker is vandaag 71 jaar oud geworden en dat mag natuurlijk niet onopgemerkt voorbijgaan. Deze beschouwing over de kwaadaardige domheid van de mensheid en specifiek van Hen Die Ons Leiden lijkt me heel passend voor november 2021. Fantastische begeleidingsband, btw.

Crimson autograph is what we leave behind

Everywhere man set foot

War mongers laughing loud behind a painted face

Throwing titbits to the crowd then blowing up the place

Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions

Hey Lord don’t ask me questions please!

Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions

Hey Lord ain’t no answer in me. (Solo)

Well I stand up for liberty but can’t liberate

Pent up agony I see you take first place

Well who does this treachery I shout with bleeding hand

Is it you or is it me well I never will understand

Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions

Hey Lord don’t ask me questions please!

Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions

Hey Lord ain’t no answer in me. (Solo)

Well I see the thousands screaming rushing for the cliffs

Just like lemmings into the sea, Well well well

Who waves his mighty hand and breaks the precious rules?

Well the same one must understand who wasted all these fools

Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions

Hey Lord don’t ask me questions please!

Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions

Hey Lord ain’t no answer in me. (Solo)

Ain’t no answer in me no, Ain’t no answer in me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Robman94 – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23274102