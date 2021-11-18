Garagerockklasieker du jour: Hey Lord, Don’t Ask Me Questions

Graham Parker is vandaag 71 jaar oud geworden en dat mag natuurlijk niet onopgemerkt voorbijgaan. Deze beschouwing over de kwaadaardige domheid van de mensheid en specifiek van Hen Die Ons Leiden lijkt me heel passend voor november 2021. Fantastische begeleidingsband, btw.
Crimson autograph is what we leave behind
Everywhere man set foot
War mongers laughing loud behind a painted face
Throwing titbits to the crowd then blowing up the place
Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions
Hey Lord don’t ask me questions please!
Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions
Hey Lord ain’t no answer in me. (Solo)
Well I stand up for liberty but can’t liberate
Pent up agony I see you take first place
Well who does this treachery I shout with bleeding hand
Is it you or is it me well I never will understand
Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions
Hey Lord don’t ask me questions please!
Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions
Hey Lord ain’t no answer in me. (Solo)
Well I see the thousands screaming rushing for the cliffs
Just like lemmings into the sea, Well well well
Who waves his mighty hand and breaks the precious rules?
Well the same one must understand who wasted all these fools
Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions
Hey Lord don’t ask me questions please!
Hey Lord don’t ask me questions, Hey Lord don’t ask me questions
Hey Lord ain’t no answer in me. (Solo)
Ain’t no answer in me no, Ain’t no answer in me
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Robman94 – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23274102