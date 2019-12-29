Kelly Fraser, een Inuk-stem zwijgt

En nog een Rust in Vrede-bericht, van een zangeres over wie we pas horen nu ze dood is (sinds 24 december), op 26-jarige leeftijd. Doodsoorzaak wordt niet genoemd.

Kelly Fraser is blijkbaar het bekendst door een cover van een nummer van Rihanna in haar eigen taal, Inuktitut. Die doen we niet. Of nu niet.

Sedna

Nuliajuuvunga, tamaanipunga

Qaiqujivagit tasamani tariumi

Taanisirumavunga, takurumavunga

Aqpallungaa nutaami nunamit

Inuunginappunga

Sujunirqsauqsunga

Nuqqaniajangilanga

Mamarianiuvi

Piumajaniuvi, pitaqapunga

Tasamunagtuinaluti

Sedna

I spent my whole life in the ocean, safe in the sea

Now I wanna show the whole world my devotion to you and me

Qailauriit

Qailauriit

Qailauriit

Qailauriit

Let’s go

I got what you want, I got what you need

All you gotta do is pray for me

Tell me I’m beautiful

Tell me I’m powerful

All you gotta do is say to me

That you wanna spend your whole life in the ocean

Safe in the sea

If you wanna show me your devotion

Come with me

Come with me

Come with me

Come with me

Come with me

‘Got ‘control

Sedna

‘let you

Sedna



Sedna



Fight for the right. 9 mei 2016, referendum in Nunavut over de mogelijkheid land te verkopen aan particulieren.

Rock’n’roll:



Isuma.

Wat een treurnis om pas haar naam te horen vanwege haar dood.