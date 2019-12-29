Kelly Fraser, een Inuk-stem zwijgt

En nog een Rust in Vrede-bericht, van een zangeres over wie we pas horen nu ze dood is (sinds 24 december), op 26-jarige leeftijd. Doodsoorzaak wordt niet genoemd.
Kelly Fraser is blijkbaar het bekendst door een cover van een nummer van Rihanna in haar eigen taal, Inuktitut. Die doen we niet. Of nu niet.
Sedna
Nuliajuuvunga, tamaanipunga
Qaiqujivagit tasamani tariumi
Taanisirumavunga, takurumavunga
Aqpallungaa nutaami nunamit
Inuunginappunga
Sujunirqsauqsunga
Nuqqaniajangilanga
Mamarianiuvi
Piumajaniuvi, pitaqapunga
Tasamunagtuinaluti
Sedna
I spent my whole life in the ocean, safe in the sea
Now I wanna show the whole world my devotion to you and me
Qailauriit
Qailauriit
Qailauriit
Qailauriit
Let’s go
I got what you want, I got what you need
All you gotta do is pray for me
Tell me I’m beautiful
Tell me I’m powerful
All you gotta do is say to me
That you wanna spend your whole life in the ocean
Safe in the sea
If you wanna show me your devotion
Come with me
Come with me
Come with me
Come with me
Come with me
‘Got ‘control
Sedna
‘let you
Sedna
Sedna
Fight for the right. 9 mei 2016, referendum in Nunavut over de mogelijkheid land te verkopen aan particulieren.
Rock’n’roll:
Isuma.
Wat een treurnis om pas haar naam te horen vanwege haar dood.