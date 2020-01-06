Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: After The Goldrush

Neil Young realiseerde zich al in 1972 dat we onze planeet in hoog tempo aan het verwoesten waren. Al teveel hoop dat de mensheid tijdig haar verstand terug zou krijgen koesterde hij niet: in Neil’s apocalyptische visioen verlaten de rijken (the chosen ones) de verwoeste Aarde om het hele circus elders nog eens dunnetjes over te doen. De rest moet zich maar zien te redden. Wat natuurlijk precies is wat er anno 2020 gebeurt rond de klimaatcrisis: de rijken denken zich uit de crisis te kunnen kopen, de armen kunnen verrekken.

[Verse 1]

Well I dreamed I saw the knights in armor comin’

Sayin’ something about a queen

There were peasants singin’ and drummers drummin’

And the archer split the tree

There was a fanfare blowin’ to the sun

That was floating on the breeze

Look at Mother Nature on the run

In the 1970s

Look at Mother Nature on the run

In the 1970s

[Verse 2]

I was lyin’ in a burned out basement

With the full moon in my eyes

I was hopin’ for replacement

When the sun burst though the sky

There was a band playin’ in my head

And I felt like getting high

I was thinkin’ about what a friend had said

I was hopin’ it was a lie

Thinkin’ about what a friend had said

I was hopin’ it was a lie

[Verse 3]

Well, I dreamed I saw the silver space ships flyin’

In the yellow haze of the sun

There were children cryin’ and colors flyin’

All around the chosen ones

All in a dream, all in a dream

The loadin’ had begun

Flying Mother Nature’s silver seed

To a new home in the sun

Flying Mother Nature’s silver seed

To a new home

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Neil_Young_-_Per_Ole_Hagen