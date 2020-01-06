Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: After The Goldrush

Neil Young realiseerde zich al in 1972 dat we onze planeet in hoog tempo aan het verwoesten waren. Al teveel hoop dat de mensheid tijdig haar verstand terug zou krijgen koesterde hij niet: in Neil’s apocalyptische visioen verlaten de rijken (the chosen ones) de verwoeste Aarde om het hele circus elders nog eens dunnetjes over te doen. De rest moet zich maar zien te redden. Wat natuurlijk precies is wat er anno 2020 gebeurt rond de klimaatcrisis: de rijken denken zich uit de crisis te kunnen kopen, de armen kunnen verrekken.
[Verse 1]
Well I dreamed I saw the knights in armor comin’
Sayin’ something about a queen
There were peasants singin’ and drummers drummin’
And the archer split the tree
There was a fanfare blowin’ to the sun
That was floating on the breeze
Look at Mother Nature on the run
In the 1970s
Look at Mother Nature on the run
In the 1970s
[Verse 2]
I was lyin’ in a burned out basement
With the full moon in my eyes
I was hopin’ for replacement
When the sun burst though the sky
There was a band playin’ in my head
And I felt like getting high
I was thinkin’ about what a friend had said
I was hopin’ it was a lie
Thinkin’ about what a friend had said
I was hopin’ it was a lie
[Verse 3]
Well, I dreamed I saw the silver space ships flyin’
In the yellow haze of the sun
There were children cryin’ and colors flyin’
All around the chosen ones
All in a dream, all in a dream
The loadin’ had begun
Flying Mother Nature’s silver seed
To a new home in the sun
Flying Mother Nature’s silver seed
To a new home
