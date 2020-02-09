Radio 10, voor uw gezellige racisme

Wat doen we met die Arabieren hier, zong “Vader Abraham” gezellig voor carnaval in 1974.

In 2016/17 was er O Sylvana. En als een geschenk uit de hemel voor een grapjas bij Radio 10 (bestaat die rotzooi nog?) is er een virus om eens lekker uit te pakken.

I’ve seen the videos of Asians being verbally abused and physically assaulted for wearing a face mask. We are scared. We fear for the people in Wuhan, and we fear for the ones who might come across the wrong people at the wrong time. For Radio10, it’s “just a joke, lighten up”. pic.twitter.com/cuY25AxWyD — Janet Lie (@shanetlie) February 8, 2020

The Dutch have a birthday song called Hanky Panky Shanghai with fake Chinese words. It’s sung in Dutch elementary schools since my dad was a kid. Usually the teacher & students pull their eyes back. For Dutch Asians, this is the first time they feel singled out for their race. pic.twitter.com/kTApYxp1Z9 — Janet Lie (@shanetlie) February 8, 2020

Aan de berichtgeefster te kennen geven dat “euthanassie” en “Chinees vreten” meer betekent dan in de vertaling staat was niet mogelijk – zij blokte mij meteen toen ik een bitter commentaar op dit “filmpje” gaf. Het is niet de eerste keer dat ik merk dat subtekst of intertekstualiteit niet herkend wordt, tja, “het is twitter”.