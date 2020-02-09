Radio 10, voor uw gezellige racisme

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Wat doen we met die Arabieren hier, zong “Vader Abraham” gezellig voor carnaval in 1974.
In 2016/17 was er O Sylvana. En als een geschenk uit de hemel voor een grapjas bij Radio 10 (bestaat die rotzooi nog?) is er een virus om eens lekker uit te pakken.

Aan de berichtgeefster te kennen geven dat “euthanassie” en “Chinees vreten” meer betekent dan in de vertaling staat was niet mogelijk – zij blokte mij meteen toen ik een bitter commentaar op dit “filmpje” gaf. Het is niet de eerste keer dat ik merk dat subtekst of intertekstualiteit niet herkend wordt, tja, “het is twitter”.

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben