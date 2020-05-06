Enoch Power. Millie Small RIP

Millie Small overleden, aan een beroerte. Er wordt ook “gewoon” doorgestorven.

Ze is al eerder langsgekomen, met haar HIT – wel het eerste bluebeat/skanummer dat het tot de Britse hitpuree heeft gebracht in 1964, en hier.

Dit was haar laatste single, in 1970, een antwoord op Enoch Powell, een openlijk racistische Tory die rivieren van bloed verwachtte vanwege de omvolking die zijn land onderging (ja, die praatjes zijn niet van vandaag, zijn toespraak was van 1968 – weer eens iets anders uit dat jaar).

I arrived from Kingston Town

And now live at the bullring

Got to go to Wolverhampton

Help my brothers do a thing

They work all week

To keep the British country running

Weekend it’s reggae time

And the neighbours find it funny

So we all sing

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

The kids all stomp their boots so much

The dance floor’s really shaking

They’re having fun then going Dutch

I feel my poor heart aching, so we all sing

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

One day there’ll come a time

When all men will be brothers

They’ll talk as well as dance

And live and love with each other

And they’ll all sing

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

One day there’ll come a time

When all men will be brothers

They’ll talk as well as dance

And live and love with each other

So we’ll all sing

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power

Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power..



Enoch Power, live in Wembley Stadium, 1970



De plaatopname