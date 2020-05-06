Enoch Power. Millie Small RIP

Millie Small overleden, aan een beroerte. Er wordt ook “gewoon” doorgestorven.
Ze is al eerder langsgekomen, met haar HIT – wel het eerste bluebeat/skanummer dat het tot de Britse hitpuree heeft gebracht in 1964, en hier.
Dit was haar laatste single, in 1970, een antwoord op Enoch Powell, een openlijk racistische Tory die rivieren van bloed verwachtte vanwege de omvolking die zijn land onderging (ja, die praatjes zijn niet van vandaag, zijn toespraak was van 1968 – weer eens iets anders uit dat jaar).
I arrived from Kingston Town
And now live at the bullring
Got to go to Wolverhampton
Help my brothers do a thing
They work all week
To keep the British country running
Weekend it’s reggae time
And the neighbours find it funny
So we all sing
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
The kids all stomp their boots so much
The dance floor’s really shaking
They’re having fun then going Dutch
I feel my poor heart aching, so we all sing
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
One day there’ll come a time
When all men will be brothers
They’ll talk as well as dance
And live and love with each other
And they’ll all sing
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
One day there’ll come a time
When all men will be brothers
They’ll talk as well as dance
And live and love with each other
So we’ll all sing
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power, Lord, Lord
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power
Enoch, Enoch, Enoch Power..
Enoch Power, live in Wembley Stadium, 1970
De plaatopname