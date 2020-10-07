Facebook doet alle accounts die QAnon promoten in de ban

Facebook doet alle accounts en groepen die QAnon promoten in de ban, ook wanneer die accounts niet oproepen tot geweld. FB verwijderde eerder al een groot aantal accounts met ‘violent content’, maar deze nieuwe actie gaat dus veel verder.

Starting today, we will remove any Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts representing QAnon, even if they contain no violent content. This is an update from the initial policy in August that removed Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts associated with QAnon when they discussed potential violence while imposing a series of restrictions to limit the reach of other Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts associated with the movement. Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts that represent an identified Militarized Social Movement are already prohibited. And we will continue to disable the profiles of admins who manage Pages and Groups removed for violating this policy, as we began doing in August.