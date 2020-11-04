John Bolton noemt Trump’s couppoging schandalig

John Bolton, de voormalige veiligheidsadviseur van Trump, heeft Trump’s claim dat hij de verkiezingen heeft gewonnen en het tellen van de stemmen moet stoppen, ‘schandalig’ genoemd.

Trump beweerde vanochtend dat hij de verkiezingen al gewonnen had. Er moesten nog miljoenen stemmen geteld worden, maar volgens de Oranje Fascist was dat nergens voor nodig: hij stond vóór en dus moest het tellen van de stemmen gestaakt worden. Door blijven tellen was volgens Trump ordinaire diefstal.

Voor zover mij bekend hebben zelfs Poetin, Erdogan en Loekasjenko nooit iets vergelijkbaars gezegd, maar in de good ole’ US of A is tegenwoordig álles mogelijk.

Zelfs (voormalige) bondgenoten reageerden geschokt. Voormalig veiligheidsadviseur John Bolton (zelf overigens allesbehalve een heilige):

I feel pretty unhappy this morning. I think the comments president Trump made a few hours ago, where he basically said that he was winning, had won, but now the election would be stolen from him, were some of the most irresponsible comments that a president of the United States has ever made. We don’t know what the outcome will be. It’s entirely possible Trump could win, but he has cast doubt on the integrity of the entire electoral process, purely for his own personal advantage. It’s a disgrace.