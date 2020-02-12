Dylancover du jour: Masters Of War

Volgens Pete Seeger de beste ‘politieke’ song ooit geschreven. Het is eigenlijk geen ‘anti-oorlogssong’, althans niet in Dylan’s eigen ogen: “It’s not an antiwar song. It’s speaking against what Eisenhower was calling a military-industrial complex as he was making his exit from the presidency. That spirit was in the air, and I picked it up”.

Dylan keert zich specifiek tegen degenen die geld verdienen aan oorlogen (dwz: aan de dood van andere mensen) en om die reden zelfs bewust conflicten creëren. Hij verwijst naar de afscheidsrede van de (rechtse) Amerikaanse president Dwight D. Eisenhower. In die toespraak suggereerde Eisenhower dat de Koude Oorlog deels in gang werd gezet door belangengroepen die er een leuk centje aan verdienden: “We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military–industrial complex”.

De song dateert uit 1963, toen Dylan volop betrokken was bij de vredes- en burgerrechtenbeweging in de VS. Het is de enige song waarin hij ooit iemand dood heeft gewenst: And I hope that you die/And your death will come soon/I will follow your casket/By the pale afternoon.

Een heel legioen artiesten heeft deze song gecoverd. Dit is in mijn ogen de mooiste, beter zelfs dan die van the man himself.

[Verse 1]

Come, you masters of war

You that build the big guns

You that build the death planes

You that build all the bombs

You that hide behind walls

You that hide behind desks

I just want you to know

I can see through your masks

[Verse 2]

You that never done nothing

But build to destroy

You play with my world

Like it’s your little toy

You put a gun in my hand

And you hide from my eyes

And you turn and run farther

When the fast bullets fly

[Verse 3]

Like Judas of old

You lie and deceive

A world war can be won

You want me to believe

But I see through your eyes

And I see through your brain

Like I see through the water

That runs down my drain

[Verse 4]

You fasten all the triggers

For the others to fire

Then you set back and watch

While the death count gets higher

You hide in your mansion

While the young people’s blood

Flows out of their bodies

And is buried in the mud

[Verse 5]

You’ve thrown the worst fear

That can ever be hurled

Fear to bring children

Into the world

For threatening my baby

Unborn and unnamed

You ain’t worth the blood

That runs in your veins

[Verse 6]

How much do I know

To talk out of turn

You might say that I’m young

You might say I’m unlearned

But there’s one thing I know

Though I’m younger than you

That even Jesus would never

Forgive what you do

[Verse 7]

Let me ask you one question

Is your money that good

Will it buy you forgiveness

Do you think that it could

I think you will find

When your death takes its toll

All the money you made

Will never buy back your soul

[Verse 8]

And I hope that you die

And your death will come soon

I will follow your casket

By the pale afternoon

And I’ll watch while you’re lowered

Down to your deathbed

And I’ll stand over your grave

‘Til I’m sure that you’re dead

