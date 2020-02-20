Waar halen die nazi’s van nu hun ideeën toch vandaan?

Pyt van der Galiën

Mocht je je afvragen waar al die extreemrechtse terroristen hun idiote complottheorieën over omvolking toch vandaan halen: nou, die worden gewoon verkondigd door parlementariërs en opinionleaders




Opdat iedereen weer weet waar de nazi’s hun mosterd halen.

