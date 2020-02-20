Waar halen die nazi’s van nu hun ideeën toch vandaan?

Mocht je je afvragen waar al die extreemrechtse terroristen hun idiote complottheorieën over omvolking toch vandaan halen: nou, die worden gewoon verkondigd door parlementariërs en opinionleaders.
This Dutch far right politician is basically saying the same thing as the #Hanau terrorist.
But not in some shady basement full of Nazi’s, this happened our parliament only a few days ago.
These are dangerously deluded people who provoke murder.#AfD #FvD #HanauShooting https://t.co/9mwchKdQ0M
— A.M.R (@AnoniemMetReden) February 20, 2020
#BONUS #FVD pic.twitter.com/eYjZziDMco
— SIGILUX (@SIGILUX) February 20, 2020
“De dag van geweld komt nog wel hoor, ik weet welke kant voorbereid zal zijn en welke niet.” – Dries van Langenhove, huidig parlementslid voor Vlaams Belang.
Maar hey, extreem-rechts heeft hier niets mee te maken hoor… 🙄#Hanau pic.twitter.com/D3BB1wiJGM
— Jan Steurs 🌻 (@JanSteurs) February 20, 2020
Opdat iedereen weer weet waar de nazi’s hun mosterd halen.