Waar halen die nazi’s van nu hun ideeën toch vandaan?

Mocht je je afvragen waar al die extreemrechtse terroristen hun idiote complottheorieën over omvolking toch vandaan halen: nou, die worden gewoon verkondigd door parlementariërs en opinionleaders.

This Dutch far right politician is basically saying the same thing as the #Hanau terrorist.

But not in some shady basement full of Nazi’s, this happened our parliament only a few days ago.

These are dangerously deluded people who provoke murder.#AfD #FvD #HanauShooting https://t.co/9mwchKdQ0M

