Volgens NBC News trekt Elizabeth Warren zich terug uit de strijd om de Democratische presidentsnominatie.

BREAKING: Sen. Warren is suspending her campaign for president, a source familiar with the matter tells @NBCNews; she will be announcing the decision on a call with her campaign staff at 11 a.m. ET. https://t.co/2RpsPlLMiY

— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 5, 2020