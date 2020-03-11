Nazi die bijeenkomst Sanders verstoorde van Youtube gegooid

De neo-nazi die vorige week tijdens een verkiezingsbijeenkomst van Bernie Sanders in Phoenix, Arizona met een hakenkruisvlag zwaaide is geïdentificeerd als Robert Sterkeson.

We’re ready to call it. So who’s a Nazi POS who likes to fly swastika flags and harass Jewish people on the regular? Robert Sterkeson of https://t.co/GxPLqwXgMF There is a video of him doing so at a Jewish National Fund conference. https://t.co/QtzbUGlFDD pic.twitter.com/hWofu523gH



Sterkeson is verbonden aan Bombislam.com, dat je kunt vinden op – waar anders – Bitchute, mocht je niet genoeg hebben aan De Dagelijkse Standaard of Fenixx.

Sterkeson zal inmiddels wel spijt hebben van zijn daad. De dag nadat antifascisten zijn identiteit onthulden werd hij van Youtube geflikkerd:

Earlier today, Robert Sterkeson, the no-Nazi who unfurled a swastika flag at a Bernie Sanders rally, had thousands of subscribers and tens of thousands of views on his @YouTube channel.

Now he has none. pic.twitter.com/PoHT6ePxFP

— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) March 6, 2020