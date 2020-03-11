Nazi die bijeenkomst Sanders verstoorde van Youtube gegooid

Pyt van der Galiën

De neo-nazi die vorige week tijdens een verkiezingsbijeenkomst van Bernie Sanders in Phoenix, Arizona met een hakenkruisvlag zwaaide is geïdentificeerd als Robert Sterkeson.


Sterkeson is verbonden aan Bombislam.com, dat je kunt vinden op – waar anders – Bitchute, mocht je niet genoeg hebben aan De Dagelijkse Standaard of Fenixx.

Sterkeson zal inmiddels wel spijt hebben van zijn daad. De dag nadat antifascisten zijn identiteit onthulden werd hij van Youtube geflikkerd:

 

Pyt van der Galiën