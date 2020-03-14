Het coronavirus als verdienmodel

Het kapitalisme in volle glorie. Het coronavirus is voor sommigen een mooie gelegenheid flink wat geld te verdienen, en wee je gebeente als je het waagt dat te verhinderen met je asociale linkse solidariteit.

Het Amerikaanse farmaceutische bedrijf Gilead – eigenaar van Remdesivir, een medicijn (geen vaccin, zoals in de tweet hieronder abusievelijk gemeld wordt) dat effectief is gebleken tegen RNA virussen (waartoe ook COVID-19 behoort) – dreigt China voor de rechter te slepen omdat men bang is dat China het medicijn gratis beschikbaar zal stellen aan landen in het Zuiden (de ‘Derde Wereld’). Zo’n medicijn wordt ontwikkeld om geld te verdienen, niet om mensen te genezen:

US pharma company Gilead, which owns the most promising COVID-19 vaccine, is booming in “pandemic stock sales,” preparing to sell it for $50-100/person, and in a legal battle to deny the Chinese gov access, because China would make the vaccine free and ship it to the global south https://t.co/QmQSfnMdKI pic.twitter.com/nQcxvq4HUX — . (@mqmq_mmqq) March 8, 2020



