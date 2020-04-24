Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Invisible Sun

Invisible Sun gaat over de IRA-gevangenen in de beruchte Maze-gevangenis van Belfast. In 1981 ging een aantal gevangenen in hongerstaking, wat uiteindelijk acht van hen – waaronder Bobby Sands – het leven zou kosten. Sting woonde destijds in Ierland. Hij schreef de tekst om de Ieren – en de hongerstakers – een hart onder de riem te steken: “I actually wrote the song in Ireland, where I was living at the time. It was during the hunger strikes in Belfast. I wanted to write about that but I wanted to show some light at the end of the tunnel. I do think there has to be an ‘invisible sun’. You can’t always see it, but there has to be something radiating light into our lives.”.

I don’t want to spend the rest of my life

Looking at the barrel of an Armalite

I don’t want to spend the rest of my days

Keeping out of trouble like the soldiers say

I don’t want to spend my time in hell

Looking at the walls of a prison cell

I don’t ever want to play the part

Of a statistic on a government chart

[Chorus]

There has to be an invisible sun

It gives its heat to everyone

There has to be an invisible sun

That gives us hope when the whole day’s done

[Verse 2]

It’s dark all day and it glows all night

Factory smoke and acetylene light

I face the day with my head caved in

Looking like something that the cat brought in

[Chorus]

There has to be an invisible sun

It gives its heat to everyone

There has to be an invisible sun

That gives us hope when the whole day’s done

[Verse 3]

And they’re only going to change this place

By killing everybody in the human race

They would kill me for a cigarette

But I don’t even want to die just yet

[Chorus]

There has to be an invisible sun

It gives its heat to everyone

There has to be an invisible sun

That gives us hope when the whole day’s done

Uitgelichte afbeelding: het graf van Bobby Sands – By Rafboy15 – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4726290