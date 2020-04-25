Socialistisch strijdlied du jour: Unity Of Oppression

Dansbare politieke slogans, waar vind je ze nog. Terug naar de vroege jaren ’90 met Adam Sherburne, Mark Pistel en Philip Steir, aka Consolidated. Misschien een beetje een preek, maar dat maakt wat de jongens zeggen niet minder waar. En mocht je geen zin hebben in een preek kun je altijd nog dansen.

Bobby Seale :] “We don’t hate nobody because of their color.” —“We don’t hate nobody because of their color.” —“We don’t hate nobody because of their color. — We hate oppression!”

The history of oppression.

You know we can’t erase it in a pop song

but the facts we gotta face it.

Men rape women and man rapes the environment.

And people with opposed religious views are violent.

How can we advance with a memory so short.

We live in a society that kills animals for sport.

And how can we discuss gender, class, or race

when we can’t respect the rights of lesbians and gays.

Harvey Milk :] “Racism, homophobia, xenophobia…”“We must destroy the myths once and for all and shatter them. We must continue to speak out”

In our efforts to make a difference we specialize

but the contradiction arise. We fail to realize

the damages done to the Native American.

These singular issues —

I just can’t understand

how you can love one

and have hatred for another.

You torture your sisters while saying peace to your brothers.

As long as we insist on being so aggressive,

we will continue to play the role of the oppressor.

When men and women, straight and gay, whites and non-whites begin to unite;

when humans can treat non-human species with fairness and dignity,

then only then is there Unity.

Gotta understand the concept of Unity… of Oppression

Make a sacrifice for the price of Unity.

Gotta understand the concept of Unity… of Oppression

Make a sacrifice for the price of Unity.

To all the white liberals and non-white militants

that over-simplify the impact of prejudice.

Blame it on the whites and you’re right but it keeps us divided;

that agenda becomes short-sighted.

I hear you condemning all racist sentiments

and then I hear you making anti-Semitic comments.

Instead of only allowing one type of equality,

[we] place the blame on each other.

Yet we should be expanding our scope of understanding and hope.

Just posing some questions and make some suggestions.

We don’t claim to speak from a position of authority,

we only want one thing and that’s Unity.

“We don’t hate nobody because of their color” — Gotta understand the concept of Unity… of Oppression

“We are all brothers and sisters no matter what species and what genes.”

Make a sacrifice for the price of Unity. “Animal Rights Now!”

“We don’t hate nobody because of their color” — Gotta understand the concept of Unity… of Oppression

“We are all brothers and sisters no matter what species and what genes.”

Make a sacrifice for the price of Unity. “Don’t kill any animals!”

Gotta understand the concept of Unity…

Make a sacrifice for the price of Unity.

“We don’t hate nobody because of their color” — Gotta understand the concept of Unity… of Oppression

“We are all brothers and sisters no matter what species and what genes.”

Make a sacrifice for the price of Unity “Animal Rights Now!”

“We don’t hate nobody because of their color” — Gotta understand the concept of Unity… of Oppression

“We are all brothers and sisters no matter what species and what genes.”

Make a sacrifice for the price of Unity. “Don’t kill any animals!”

“We are all brothers and sisters no matter what species and what genes. Don’t kill any animals! Everything has the right to live and everything has a purpose.”

“One day we’ll be able to do away with this whole disgusting system that promotes breathes and prides on the oppression of women.”

Unity

Unity

Unity

Unity

Unity

