Opruiende song du jour: Motor City Is Burning

Ook muzikaal moet natuurlijk herdacht worden dat Amsterdam veertig jaar geleden (bijna) in vlammen opging. Iedereen denkt dan altijd meteen aan Anarchy In The UK en Street Fighting Man. Niet erg origineel en Mick Jagger associëren we ook eerder met een nachtclub in Saint-Tropez dan met straatgevechten in Amsterdam of Londen. Wij gaan naar de overkant van de Atlantische Oceaan. Naar Detroit en de Motor City 5, om precies te zijn.

In de zomer van 1967 braken in Detroit hevige rellen uit. De politie viel een illegale bar in een zwarte wijk binnen, wat gepaard ging met het gebruikelijke volstrekt overbodige geweld. Het was de druppel die de emmer deed overlopen: de dag na de inval ontplofte de wijk. De rellen waren zó hevig dat eerst de Nationale Garde en uiteindelijk zelfs het leger naar de stad gestuurd werden om de opstand neer te slaan. De uiteindelijke balans: 43 doden, 1189 gewonden, ruim 7300 arrestaties en 2000 gebouwen die – letterlijk – in vlammen opgingen.

Er bestaat onenigheid over de vraag wie Motor City is Burning geschreven heeft. John Lee Hooker claimde de credits, maar volgens anderen jatte Hooker het idee van ene Al Smith. Hoe dat ook zij: de ultieme versie is die van de MC5. Hooker’s houding was ambivalent: hij begreep waar de rellen uit voortkwamen, maar maakte zich ongerust over de gevolgen. Geheel in lijn met het sociaal-revolutionaire imago van de band veranderde de MC5 Hooker’s beschouwende tekst in een opruiend pamflet. De stad brandt en ‘there ain’t a thing white society can do’, constateert men vergenoegd.

Ya know, the Motor City is burning babe

There ain’t a thing in the world that they can do

Ya know, the Motor City is burning people

There ain’t a thing that white society can do

Ma home town burning down to the ground

Worse than Vietnam

Let me tell you how it started now …

It started on 12th and Clairmount that morning

It made the beat cops all jump and shout

Ah said, it started on 12th and Clairmount that morning

It made the pigs in the street freak out

The fire wagons kept comin’, baby

But the Black Panther snipers wouldn’t let them put it out, wouldn’t let them put it out, wouldn’t let them put it out

Get it on …

Well, there were fire bombs bursting all around, people

Ya know there were soldiers standing everywhere

I said there was fire bombs bursting all around me, baby

Ya know there was National Guard everywhere

Ah can hear my people screaming

Sirens fill the air, fill the air, fill the air

Your mama papa don’t know what the trouble is

You see, they don’t know what it’s all about

Ah said, your mama, papa don’t know what the trouble is, baby

They just can’t see what it’s all about

I get the news, read the newspapers, baby?

You just get out there in the street and check it out!

Ah said, the Motor City is burning, people

I ain’t hanging round to fight it out

Ah said, the Motor City is burning, people

Just not hang around to fight it out

Well, I’m taking my wife and my people and they’re on TV

Well, just before I go, baby, ????

Fireman’s on the street, people all around

Now, I guess it’s true

I’d just like to strike a match for freedom myself

I may be a white boy, but I can be bad, too

Yes, it’s true now, yes, it’s true now

Let it all burn! Let it all burn!

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yes

Come on baby! Come on baby!

