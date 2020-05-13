Reggaeklassieker du jour: All Wi Doin Is Defendin

De apotheose van Linton Kwesi Johnson’s magnifieke debuutalbum Dread, Beat An’ Blood uit 1978. Het album laat zich het beste beluisteren als een vooraankondiging én rechtvaardiging van de Brixton Riots die Londen in 1981 letterlijk in de fik zouden zetten. De voorafgaande songs beschrijven het leven van zwarte mensen in het VK van de jaren ’70: All Wi Doin Is Defendin predikt de revolutie: All wi need is bottles an bricks an sticks/Wi hav fist/Wi hav feet/Wi carry dynamite in wi teeth.

War… war…

Mi sae, lissen

Oppressin man

Hear what I say if yu can

Wi have

A grevious blow fe blow

Wi will fite yu in di street wid we han

Wi hav a plan

Soh lissen, man

Get ready fe tek some blows

Doze days

Of de truncheon

An doze nites

Of melancholy locked in a cell

Doze hours of torture touchin hell

Doze blows dat caused my heart to swell

Were well

Numbered

And are now

At an end

All wi doin’

Is defendin

So get yu ready

Fe war… war…

Freedom is a very firm thing

All oppression

Can do is bring

Passion to de heights of eruption

An songs of fire wi will sing

No… no…

Noh run

Yu did soun yu siren

An is war now…

War… war… war…

De Special Patrol

Will fall

Like a wall force doun

Or a toun turn to dus

Even dough dem think dem bold

Wi know dem cold like ice wid fear

An wi is fire

Choose yu weapon then

Quick

All wi need is bottlesles an bricks an sticks

Wi hav fist

Wi fav feet

Wi carry dynamite in wi teeth

Sen fe de riot squad

Quick

Cause wi runin wild

Bitta like bile

Blood will guide

Their way

An I say

All wi doin’

Is defendin

Soh set yu ready

Fi war… war…

Freedom is avery fine thing

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22943905