Antifascistische klassieker du jour: Bash The Fash

Niet de meest subtiele song ooit, maar Oi Polloi was altijd al meer van de righteous anger dan van subtiliteit en nuance. Waarom zou je trouwens ook genuanceerd doen over fascisten?
Oi!
Nineteen nineties and the nazis are back
Family burnt out in an arson attack
Children lying in hospital dying of their burns
It’s about time that everyone learns (to)
BASH – BASH THE FASH!
Germany in the thirties was the same
A life or death struggle – not some kind of game
Learn at least the basics of some martial art
Then you’ll be ready when the aggro starts
B.N.P. scum marching on your street
They even get elected when they should get beat
Beat off the streets that belong to us
You won’t stop them with chants and placards so just
First they came for the Jews
And I did nothing to help them because I was not a Jew
Then they came for the communists
And I did nothing to help them because I was not a communist
Next they came for the trade unionists
And I did nothing to help them because I was not a trade unionist
And then they came for me
And there was no one left to help me
Adolf Hitler himself said that the only way the rise of the German nazi party could have been prevented was if its
Enemies had recognised it for what it was right at the start and had smashed it in its infancy with utmost force
For once we would agree with him – waving placards and chanting at fascists through megaphones
Accomplishes absolutely nothing. The only way to stop nazi scum like the B.N.P. is by physically confronting
Them and literally kicking them off our streets
Nazi falls amidst a hall of fists and feet
Stomping out the rhythm of the cable street beat
With our boots on the scumbag’s head
The only good nazi is one that’s dead
A.F.A. girls and boys block the fash escape route
Now we’ve got them cornered and they’re gonna eat boot
Trying to escape but they just can’t manage
Our boots rain in wreaking terrible damage
