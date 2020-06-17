Socialistische klassieker du jour: The 3RD World

Immortal Technique – aka Felipe Andres Coronel – is geboren en getogen in Peru (I’m from where people pray to the gods of their conquerors/And practically every president’s a money launderer), wat hem een – althans onder de grote namen in de Amerikaanse hiphopscene – uniek perspectief verschaft. In de titelsong van zijn derde album vat hij de hele koloniale geschiedenis kort, effectief en verbaal briljant samen.

Coronel laat het niet bij woorden: van de opbrengsten van The 3RD World financierde hij de oprichting van een kinderziekenhuis in Kaboel.

[Verse 1]

I’m from where the gold and diamonds are ripped from the earth

Right next to the slave castles where the water is cursed

From where police brutality is not half as nice

It makes the hood in America look like paradise

Compared to the AIDS-infested Caribbean slum

African streets where the passport’s an American gun

From where they massacre people and try to keep it quiet

And spend the next 25 years tryin’ to deny it

I’m from where they cut the hands off if you make a fist

And niggas grow coca, ‘cause the job market doesn’t exist

Except slave labor, modern-day company store

And peacekeepers don’t ever ever ever come here no more

From where the bombs that they used to drop on Vietnam

Still has children born deformed, eight months before they gone

I’m from where they lost the true meaning of the Quran

‘Cause heroin is not compatible with Islam

And niggas know that but grow that poppy seed anyway

‘Cause that food-drop parachute does not come every day

I’m from where people pray to the gods of their conquerors

And practically every president’s a money launderer

From where the only place democracy’s acceptable

Is if America’s candidate is electable

And they might even have a black president, but he’s useless

‘Cause he does not control the economy, stupid!

[Hook]

Lock and load your gun where I’m from, the Third World, son

Been to many places, but I’m Third World born

Guerrillas hit and run where I’m from, the Third World, son

You polluted everything and now the Third World’s gone

The water is poison where I’m from, the Third World, son

700 children died by the end of this song

Revolution’ll come where I’m from, the Third World, son

Constant occupation leaves the Third World torn

[Verse 2]

I’m from where the Catholic Church is some racist shit

They helped Europe and America rape this bitch

They pray to white Spanish Jesus, who’s face is this?

But never talk about the black pope Gelasius

I’m from where Soviet weapons still decide elections

Military’s like the Mafia: you pay for protection

Catamite sex tours is what the country sells

And rich white businessmen make the best clientèle

I’m from where they too pussy to come film Survivor

And they murder Coca-Cola union organisers

I’m from where the justice system está podrido

Fuck government, niggas politic over perico

Rebelde conocido, enterado vivo

Como otro Argentino desaparecido

‘Cause RICO laws don’t apply to the CIA

And motherfuckers make sneakers for a quarter a day

I’m from where they overthrow democratic leaders

Not for the people but for the Wall Street Journal readers

From where blacks, indigenous peoples, and Asians

Were once slaves of the Caucasians

And it’s amazin’ how they trained them

To be racist against themselves in the place they was raised in

You kept us caged in

Destroyed our culture and said that you civilised us

Raped our women, and when we were born you despised us

Gentrified us, agent provocateur divide us

And crucified every revolutionary messiah

So I’m a start a global riot

That not even your fake anti-Communist dictators can keep quiet

Fuck your charity medicine tryin’ to murder me!

The immunisations you gave us were full of mercury

So now I see the Third World like the rap game, soldier

Nationalize the industry and take it over!

[Hook]

Lock and load your gun where I’m from, the Third World, son

Been to many places, but I’m Third World born

Guerrillas hit and run where I’m from, the Third World, son

You polluted everything and now the Third World’s gone

The water is poison where I’m from, the Third World, son

700 children died by the end of this song

Revolution’ll come where I’m from, the Third World, son

Constant occupation leaves the Third World torn

