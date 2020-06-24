Opnieuw een socialist gekozen in het Amerikaanse Huis van Afgevaardigden

Een nieuwe vernedering voor het Democratische establishment: Eliot Engel, hun kandidaat voor een plekje in het Huis van Afgevaardigden werd moeiteloos verslagen door de socialistische tegenkandidaat Jamaal Bowman.

Engel is een rechtse Democraat die vóór de invasie van Irak stemde en gretig donaties in ontvangst neemt van Boeing en Lockheed Martin, het grootste defensieconcern ter wereld. Uiteraard kon hij reken op de steun van Hillary Clinton, Andrew Cuomo en Chuck Schumer.

Bowman is afkomstig uit het onderwijs, waar hij o.a. acties organiseerde tegen de door Cuomo opgelegde bezuinigingen. In zijn overwinningsspeech wond Bowman er geen doekjes om: “Poverty is not a result of children and families who don’t work hard. Poverty is by political design, and is rooted in a system that has been fractured and corrupt and rotten from its core from the inception of America”.

We celebrate this movement — a movement designed to push back against a system that’s literally killing us.

It’s killing Black and brown bodies disproportionately — but it’s killing all of us: mentally, psychologically, and spiritually. #NY16 pic.twitter.com/61mB2yGvev

— Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) June 24, 2020

Bij hoge uitzondering eens een campagnefilmpje (meestal zijn ze niet om aan te zien):

Bron: Tribune

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John Foshay – Jamaal Bowman, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91324399