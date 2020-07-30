Trump zinspeelt op uitstel verkiezingen

Fascism alert! En dit keer in alle ernst. Donald Trump zinspeelde vanmiddag op Twitter op uitstel van de presidentsverkiezingen in november. Trump staat in de peilingen op een hopeloos lijkende achterstand en zal elk excuus aangrijpen om de verkiezingen af te blazen. Later meer.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020



Uitgelichte afbeelding: Gage SkidmoreFollow

Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, Arizona.

Please attribute to Gage Skidmore if used elsewhere.