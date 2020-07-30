Trump zinspeelt op uitstel verkiezingen

Pyt van der Galiën

Fascism alert! En dit keer in alle ernst. Donald Trump zinspeelde vanmiddag op Twitter op uitstel van de presidentsverkiezingen in november. Trump staat in de peilingen op een hopeloos lijkende achterstand en zal elk excuus aangrijpen om de verkiezingen af te blazen. Later meer.


Uitgelichte afbeelding: Gage SkidmoreFollow
Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, Arizona.

Please attribute to Gage Skidmore if used elsewhere.

Pyt van der Galiën