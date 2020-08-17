Anarchistische klassieker du jour: Persons Unknown

Een onversneden anarchistische klassieker van Poison Girls, de sympathiekste punkband ooit. Persons Unknown was de flipside van Bloody Revolutions, de roemruchte aanval van Crass op de SWP en The Clash, die er door de pacifistische anarchopunks van werd beschuldigd in songs als Tommy Gun en The Guns of Brixton een gewelddadige revolutie te promoten, zonder zich om de gevolgen te bekommeren.

Persons Unknown verwijst naar de arrestatie van Ronan Bennett en Iris Mills, twee anarchisten die betrokken waren bij het Anarchist Black Cross. Bennett en Mills werden beschuldigd van “conspiracy to cause explosions with persons unknown” en brachten op basis van deze volstrekt idiote aanklacht 18 maanden in de gevangenis door. Zowel Crass als Poison Girls speelden benefietconcerten voor de beide gevangenen. Uiteindelijk werden de aanklachten ingetrokken, maar Bennett en Mills waren natuurlijk wél anderhalf jaar van hun leven kwijt.

RIP Stuart Christie, de oprichter van het Anarchist Black Cross, en Vi Subversa, de zangeres van Poison Girls.

This is a message to Persons unknown

Persons in hiding, Persons unknown

Survival in silence, isn’t good enough no more

Keeping your mouth shut, head in the sand

Terrorists and saboteurs, each and every one of us

Hiding in shadows, Persons unknown

Hey there Mr. Average, you don’t exist you never did

Hiding in shadows, Persons unknown

Habits of hiding soon will be the death of us

Dying in secret from poisons unknown

This is a message to Persons unknown

Strangers and passers-by, Persons unknown

Turning a blind eye, hope to go unrecognized

Keeping your secrets, Persons unknown

Housewives and prostitutes, plumbers in boiler suits

Truants in coffee bars, who think you’re alone

Big men on building sites, sick men in dressing gowns

Agents in motor cars who never go home

Women in factories, one parent families

Women in purdah, Persons unknown

Wild girls and criminals, rotting in prison cells

Patients in corridors, Persons unknown

Statistics on balance sheets, numbered and rubber stamped

Blind and invisible, you’re lost in your homes

Liggers and layabouts, lovers on roundabouts

Wake up in the morning with Persons unknown

Accountants in nylon shirts, feminists in floral skirts

Nurses for when it hurts, Persons unknown

Astronauts and celibates, deejays and hypocrites

Liars and lunatics, Persons unknown

Hopefuls on football pools, teachers in empty schools

Kids into heroin not yet full grown

Typists and usherettes, black men who can’t forget

The lonely who long for Persons unknown

Closet idealists, bald headed realists

Rastas and bikers, the voice on the phone

Pimps and economists, royalty and communists

Rioters and pacifists, Persons unknown

Visionaries with colored hair, leather boys who just don’t care

Garter girls with time to spare, Persons unknown

Judges with prejudice, dissidents and anarchists

Policemen deal dirty tricks to Persons unknown

Strikers and pickets, collectors of tickets

Radical architects, the queen on her throne

Soldiers in uniform, sailors and stevedores

Beggars and bankers, Persons unknown

Football crowd hooligans, bunking off school again

Workers down tools again, United’s at home

Smokers with heart disease, cleaners of lavatories

The old with their memories, Persons unknown

Flesh and blood is who we are

Flesh and blood are what we are

Flesh and blood is who we are

Our cover is blown

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Graham Burnett at the English language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5965852