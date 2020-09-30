Trump weigert afstand te nemen van nazi’s en vertelt fascistische militie zich paraat te houden

Trump heeft vannacht tijdens het debat met Joe Biden de fascistische militie Proud Boys opgeroepen ‘paraat te zijn’.

Toen gespreksleider Chris Wallace (Fox News) hem vroeg afstand te nemen van racistische groepen en extreemrechtse milities, vroeg Trump: “wie moet ik van jou veroordelen?”. Wallace noemde de Proud Boys, een uitermate gewelddadige fascistische militie, waarop Trump antwoordde dat de Proud Boys ‘zich paraat moeten houden’ (“stand back and stand by”).

Chris Wallace: “Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down…” Trump: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.” pic.twitter.com/4vrPocKzcu — Axios (@axios) September 30, 2020



Duidelijker wordt het natuurlijk niet. De Proud Boys begrepen de hint en hebben inmiddels aangegeven klaar te staan om korte metten te maken met politieke tegenstanders van Trump:

The Proud Boys are ecstatic tonight about getting mentioned in the debate tonight. “Trump basically said to go fuck them up! this makes me so happy,” writes one prominent Proud Boy. pic.twitter.com/hYA7yQVAOn — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 30, 2020

This was the Proud Boys Telegram channel after Donald Trump’s remarks during the debate last night: “Standing down and standing by sir.” pic.twitter.com/gK1VD8kJIK — Lizzie Dearden (@lizziedearden) September 30, 2020

The Proud Boys on Telegram have now posted an image with its logo and Trump’s remark. https://t.co/xSySGrohcm pic.twitter.com/UAJFsKCsbX — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) September 30, 2020



We zijn nog maar één stap verwijderd van het punt waarop Trump extreemrechtse milities oproept politieke tegenstanders te elimineren.

Oh, mocht je nog illusies koesteren over de Proud Boys, hier oprichter Gavin McInnes: “we will kill you, that’s the Proud Boys in a nutshell”:

This is Gavin McInnes, founder of The Proud Boys, talking about why he created them & what their purpose is. They are still not designed as a terrorist group.pic.twitter.com/6TljU51tH3 — Rational Disconnect (@RationalDis) May 31, 2020



Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Tiffany Von Arnim from Seattle – IMG_4630, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=65016161