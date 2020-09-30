Trump weigert afstand te nemen van nazi’s en vertelt fascistische militie zich paraat te houden

Pyt van der Galiën

Trump heeft vannacht tijdens het debat met Joe Biden de fascistische militie Proud Boys opgeroepen ‘paraat te zijn’. 

Toen gespreksleider Chris Wallace (Fox News) hem vroeg afstand te nemen van racistische groepen en extreemrechtse milities, vroeg Trump: “wie moet ik van jou veroordelen?”. Wallace noemde de Proud Boys, een uitermate gewelddadige fascistische militie, waarop Trump antwoordde dat de Proud Boys ‘zich paraat moeten houden’  (“stand back and stand by”).


Duidelijker wordt het natuurlijk niet. De Proud Boys begrepen de hint en hebben inmiddels aangegeven klaar te staan om korte metten te maken met politieke tegenstanders van Trump:


We zijn nog maar één stap verwijderd van het punt waarop Trump extreemrechtse milities oproept politieke tegenstanders te elimineren.

Oh, mocht je nog illusies koesteren over de Proud Boys, hier oprichter Gavin McInnes: “we will kill you, that’s the Proud Boys in a nutshell”:


Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Tiffany Von Arnim from Seattle – IMG_4630, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=65016161

 

