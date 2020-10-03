Video: Trumpfans over corona

Mocht je denken dat de MAGA-gekkies iets geleerd hebben van het Trump-coronafiasco, laat me je dan geruststellen: ze hebben er – zoals verwacht – niets van geleerd. Het commentaar van een fanboy (met passend Himmlerkapsel):

I talked to a few President Trump supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center moments ago.@nbcwashington #WalterReed pic.twitter.com/gDw1CpCH8g — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) October 3, 2020



Transcriptie:

“What are your thoughts right now?”

“My thoughts right now are…that Trump is in his seventies right now. He’s at risk, but he’s taking it like a champ![LOL], you know. Compared to what a lot of other people would say, so…that’s my take on the whole issue”

“You know i have to ask the question: why aren’t you wearing a mask?”

“Well…i’m young and i’m not at risk for Covid….sooo, with the survival rate that we’ve seen….mmm…it’s frankly hysteria what we’re seeing with Covid…so…”

“Are you ever concerned that you could possibly be asymptomatic and pass it to someone else?”

“Yes, i do have those concerns, but i don’t buy into the fear mongering. Because where i’m at…i’m around other young people…you know, we can power through this…But the fear mongering about Covid needs to stop”

Ook “beweegt er buiten veel lucht”, dus een mondkapje is nergens voor nodig. Zoiets.

Oh, volgens het geruchtencircuit gaat het niet zo best met de held van extreemrechts. Hij zou zeer vermoeid zijn en moeite hebben met ademhalen. FWIW, natuurlijk. Het geruchtencircuit draait op volle toeren en sommigen zuigen van alles uit hun duim:

NEW: A Trump adviser says there is reason for concern about Trump’s health tonight. “This is serious,” the source said. The source went on to describe Trump as very tired, very fatigued, and having some trouble breathing. @Acosta and @vmsalama report — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 3, 2020

