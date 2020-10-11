Nazi doodgeschoten door beveiliger bij manifestatie in Denver

Een beveiliger van Pinkerton heeft tijdens een extreemrechtse manifestatie in Denver een nazi doodgeschoten, nadat die probeerde hem pepperspray in het gezicht te spuiten.

Fucked around and found out. Keep your hands to yourself. Stop bear spraying people.

The right wing extremist first struck the security guard in the face, then tried to bear spray him.



De bewaker was ingehuurd door 9news om verslaggevers te beschermen. Journalisten zijn in de VS vaak het doelwit van extreemrechtse activisten. Het slachtoffer, ene Lee Schofield, is al eerder gesignaleerd bij extreemrechtse manifestaties:

The man shot and killed after attacking a security guard in Denver after is named Lee. Here he is attacking a BLM marcher while holding a box of stolen donuts in Berthoud in August while the @LarimerSheriff watched. pic.twitter.com/KlXDHgUjR2



Schofield was goed bevriend met Brian Wooley, alias “Animal” van de biker gang Sons of Silence:

Lee Schofield showed up to the event with his buddy Brian Wooley (his biker friends call him Animal). Animal has been arrested for attacking BLM protesters in Fort Collins.

It's clear they came to event to engage in political violence.

