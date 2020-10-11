Nazi doodgeschoten door beveiliger bij manifestatie in Denver

Een beveiliger van Pinkerton heeft tijdens een extreemrechtse manifestatie in Denver een nazi doodgeschoten, nadat die probeerde hem pepperspray in het gezicht te spuiten.


De bewaker was ingehuurd door 9news om verslaggevers te beschermen. Journalisten zijn in de VS vaak het doelwit van extreemrechtse activisten. Het slachtoffer, ene Lee Schofield, is al eerder gesignaleerd bij extreemrechtse manifestaties:


Schofield was goed bevriend met Brian Wooley, alias “Animal” van de biker gang Sons of Silence:


Op Twitter schoven nazi-activisten als Andy Ngo de schuld voor de dood van Schofield in de schoenen van Antifa, ook al wisten ze inmiddels allang beter:

Pinkerton is van oudsher vooral berucht vanwege het gewelddadige optreden tijdens stakingen.Tijdens de Homestead Strike van 1892 huurde Henry Clay Frick, de directeur van Carnegie Steel, 300 Pinkerton-agenten in om de staking te breken. Dat leidde tot rellen en een vuurgevecht waarbij 16 mensen om het leven kwamen. Die tijden zijn voorbij, maar agenten van Pinkerton zijn nog steeds geen lieverdjes. Schofield koos dus duidelijk het verkeerde doelwit uit (en extreemrechts moet niet janken).

