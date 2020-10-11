Nazi doodgeschoten door beveiliger bij manifestatie in Denver

Een beveiliger van Pinkerton heeft tijdens een extreemrechtse manifestatie in Denver een nazi doodgeschoten, nadat die probeerde hem pepperspray in het gezicht te spuiten.
The right wing extremist first struck the security guard in the face, then tried to bear spray him.
Fucked around and found out. Keep your hands to yourself. Stop bear spraying people. pic.twitter.com/UitJACCM8N
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) October 11, 2020
De bewaker was ingehuurd door 9news om verslaggevers te beschermen. Journalisten zijn in de VS vaak het doelwit van extreemrechtse activisten. Het slachtoffer, ene Lee Schofield, is al eerder gesignaleerd bij extreemrechtse manifestaties:
The man shot and killed after attacking a security guard in Denver after is named Lee. Here he is attacking a BLM marcher while holding a box of stolen donuts in Berthoud in August while the @LarimerSheriff watched. pic.twitter.com/KlXDHgUjR2
— Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists 👾 (@COSAntiFascists) October 11, 2020
Schofield was goed bevriend met Brian Wooley, alias “Animal” van de biker gang Sons of Silence:
Lee Schofield showed up to the event with his buddy Brian Wooley (his biker friends call him Animal). Animal has been arrested for attacking BLM protesters in Fort Collins.
It’s clear they came to event to engage in political violence.https://t.co/PL9fPMP6jh
— Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists 👾 (@COSAntiFascists) October 11, 2020
Op Twitter schoven nazi-activisten als Andy Ngo de schuld voor de dood van Schofield in de schoenen van Antifa, ook al wisten ze inmiddels allang beter:
Summary of #DenverShooting:
– Right-winger maces security guard and gets shot and killed
– Rightwing idiots on Twitter said it was ANTIFA
– Denver Police confirm guard had no connection to ANTIFA
– Rightwing idiots on Twitter still trying to link it to ANTIFA
— 💛#DudeGottaGo 🤷🏾♂️🐝 (@DMC0821) October 11, 2020
Pinkerton is van oudsher vooral berucht vanwege het gewelddadige optreden tijdens stakingen.Tijdens de Homestead Strike van 1892 huurde Henry Clay Frick, de directeur van Carnegie Steel, 300 Pinkerton-agenten in om de staking te breken. Dat leidde tot rellen en een vuurgevecht waarbij 16 mensen om het leven kwamen. Die tijden zijn voorbij, maar agenten van Pinkerton zijn nog steeds geen lieverdjes. Schofield koos dus duidelijk het verkeerde doelwit uit (en extreemrechts moet niet janken).
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Fibonacci Blue from Minnesota, USA – Donald Trump alt-right supporter, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57202569